Liverpool reveal Darwin Nunez sale price after transfer approved and shock link to Prem rival clarified

Liverpool have given the green light to offloading Darwin Nunez and how much they want in return has emerged, while stunning links to a Premier League rival have also been clarified.

Nunez remains an enigma at Anfield, with the Uruguayan clearly a player capable of demolishing defences on his day. Unfortunately for Liverpool, those days are few and far between, with the striker proving a constant source of frustration with his wasteful finishing, poor interplay and struggles with the offside trap.

Diogo Jota was quickly installed as Liverpool’s starting striker by Arne Slot during the first few months of the season. Nunez did get a chance to prove his worth when Jota was sidelined with a rib injury, though failed to grasp the nettle.

Instead, it’s Luis Diaz who Slot has placed his faith in to lead the line of late, with Nunez starting just two of Liverpool’s last seven league matches.

Transfer insider Rudy Galetti exclusively told TEAMtalk on December 31 that Liverpool are open to selling Nunez in 2025.

A January exit is unlikely, though a sale in the summer is a distinct possibility. The Reds are understood to already have two far more reliable centre-forwards in their sights – neither of who will come cheaply.

And according to a fresh update from Football Insider, Liverpool have named their price for Nunez who cost £64m (rising to £85m) to sign from Benfica two-and-a-half years ago.

It’s claimed the Reds are ‘open to accepting offers of £50m-£60m’ for Nunez, with Liverpool believing that range represents a fair price point for a player who hasn’t convinced in England, though aged 25, still has time on his side to reach his true potential.

FI also clarified recent speculation Nunez could be sold to Newcastle…

Newcastle links to Darwin Nunez clarified

The Magpies already boast one of the finest strikers in world football in Alexander Isak.

The Swedish ace has scored in seven consecutive matches in the Premier League and bagged 12 goals in his last 12 contests including a hattrick against Ipswich Town.

Isak is valued well in excess of £100m by Newcastle and rightly so given the levels he produces week in, week out at St. James’ Park.

However, there has been speculation he could be willing to leave the club if offered the chance to sign for a team who regularly compete in the Champions League. Arsenal and more recently Liverpool are the two teams frequently mentioned.

According to FI, Newcastle do hold interest in signing Nunez, though they’d only act on that interest in the event Isak were sold.

And given Newcastle will do all they can to retain Isak for as long as possible, Nunez to Newcastle is not a transfer that’s likely to take shape any time soon.

AC Milan are another to be linked with signing Nunez, though Galetti told us the Serie A side cannot afford the types of numbers that have been floated in sections of the Italian media.

It had been claimed Milan would be willing to pay a €5m loan fee to sign Nunez on a six-month loan that contained a €45m obligation to buy.

Per Galetti, those types of numbers are not economically viable for Milan who as yet, have not made any firm move to sign Nunez this month.

Latest Liverpool news – Alexander-Arnold savaged / Starboy raid

In other news, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been savaged for his dismal display in the 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Speaking during Sky Sports’ broadcast, Man Utd legend, Roy Keane, suggested Alexander-Arnold should think about signing for Tranmere Rovers and not Real Madrid if he continues to defend like he did against Diogo Dalot.

“Trent defensively has been all over the place,” Keane said. “It’s too easy for them [United] with those chances, a couple of balls over the top.

“We talk about how brilliant Trent is going forward, but Trent’s defending today, my goodness, it’s like schoolboy stuff. There’s talk about him going to Real Madrid, he’s going to Tranmere Rovers after this.”

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been labelled frontrunners to sign a Premier League side’s best player.