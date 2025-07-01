A trusted source has provided much needed clarity on Liverpool and their hunt for a new striker, with the Reds narrowing their search down to three incredible stars.

Liverpool have already splashed out more than £200m on new recruits this summer, though the Reds aren’t content to stop there. A new starting striker is wanted, as is a centre-back to replace Jarell Quansah and if Luis Diaz leaves, a new left winger too.

Regarding the striker chase, all manner of frontmen have been linked with moves to Anfield over the past month or so.

Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez has been mentioned, while more recent reports have suggested Liverpool have entered the race for Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting CP.

But according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Alvarez and Gyokeres can now be dismissed.

Taking to X, Plettenberg revealed the real striker targets Liverpool are chasing, with the club whittling their shortlist down to three.

“Liverpool are currently focusing on three concrete options in their search for a new number 9: Hugo Ekitike, Alexander Isak, and Victor Osimhen,” wrote the reporter.

“Liverpool have conducted thorough checks and gathered information on all of them.

“Ekitike, for example, is very high on the list. The French striker knows that if he moves to Liverpool, he will need to be patient because the club must sell players first.”

Isak, Osimhen, Ekitike… who will Liverpool sign?

Of the trio, Isak is understood to be Liverpool’s dream target, though he’ll also be the most difficult to sign and cost the highest fee.

Newcastle have maintained the stance that their star striker is not for sale at any price. There have been reports talking up a reluctant sale to help fund new arrivals, though TEAMtalk has been informed Eddie Howe has demanded the Newcastle board reject any and all offers they receive.

That might not prevent Liverpool from trying their luck, with our insider, Fraser Fletcher, learning a British record-destroying £150m bid has been considered within Anfield.

But as stated by Plettenberg, Liverpool must sell players like Darwin Nunez before being able to afford further moves on that scale.

The deeper into the window we go and the closer to the new season we get, the more Newcastle’s resolve to retain Isak – which is already sky high anyway – will grow.

Osimhen has the green light to leave Napoli and can be signed via a €75m / £64.3m release clause.

Ekitike is valued at a hefty €100m / £85.7m by Eintracht Frankfurt, though there could be scope to negotiate a lower sum.

Ekitike has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea too but reports have stated the German side may be overblowing interest in their frontman to help drive up the price.

Chelsea have already signed Liam Delap this summer and have wrapped up a deal with Brighton for Joao Pedro. Whether the Blues can now be considered a genuine contender for Ekitike too remains to be seen.

