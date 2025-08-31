Liverpool have received an official bid from AC Milan for a defender who will be allowed to leave if Marc Guehi signs, and reports state the Reds have made a breakthrough with the Crystal Palace ace.

From an arrivals perspective, Liverpool have two goals in mind before tomorrow night’s deadline – Marc Guehi and Alexander Isak. Regarding the former, personal terms are in place and Guehi is waiting to see if Liverpool and Palace give authority to complete the move.

Palace were initially holding out for £45m, while Liverpool hoped to seal a deal for closer to £30m. The trusted David Ornstein brought news on Saturday of Liverpool elevating their offer to £35m plus a 10 percent sell-on clause.

And according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, those terms have been deemed satisfactory by Palace who are ready to accept the bid on one condition.

“Marc Guehi and #LFC deal remains underway,” wrote Romano on X. “No issues on fee after £35m bid plus 10% sell-on, agreement club to club would get done; Guehi agreed terms weeks ago.

“Deal only depends on Palace decision: keep Guehi losing him as free agent in 2026 or sell and find a replacement.”

Palace are on the cusp of signing Jaydee Canvot from Toulouse for €27m. Canvot will undergo a medical today but whether the inexperienced 19-year-old is viewed as the Guehi replacement isn’t yet clear.

In any case, what is clear is Liverpool are ready to sell Joe Gomez in the event Guehi arrives at Anfield.

AC Milan bid for Joe Gomez

Gianluca Di Marzio brought news on Saturday of AC Milan exploring a move for Liverpool’s longest-serving player.

And per the latest from Romano, Milan have now acted on their interest by lodging an ‘official bid’.

“AC Milan send official bid to Liverpool for Joe Gomez, negotiations underway,” wrote Romano on X.

“Understand it’s permanent transfer proposal with clubs discussing terms.

“Joe Gomez will be allowed to leave if Marc Guehi joins.”

Gomez is also the subject of interest from Palace and Tottenham. However, Palace’s interest, per the BBC, related to a loan switch and Liverpool will not entertain loan proposals for Gomez.

Instead, the Reds want a permanent sale if Gomez is to depart and if Guehi joins, Gomez could make his way to the San Siro.

Latest Liverpool news – Huge Isak claim / Deal off

🔴 Alexander Isak to Liverpool ‘DEAL IS DONE’ as Newcastle cave in on transfer fee – report

🔴 Liverpool transfer OFF as insider says eye-watering deal ‘not happening this window’

🔴 Every completed Liverpool transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans