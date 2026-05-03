Liverpool have been told they’ll be ‘the new Tottenham’ if Arne Slot remains at the helm next season, as fans continue to ask questions of the manager.

The Reds aren’t really playing for anything anymore this season. A win in one of their remaining three games will all but secure Champions League football, with Bournemouth needing to win every game and do so by some large margins if the Reds pick up three more points, in order to surpass them for a spot in the top five.

For a club who won the Premier League title last season, that’s a big fall, and questions continue to be asked of Slot.

That Liverpool lost to Manchester United 3-2 on Sunday, meaning the Red Devils are now six points ahead in third place, won’t do anything to stem the tide.

Fans have not been happy with Slot for some time and many are calling for his head.

Some responding on the BBC Sport feed (17:38 BST) are very opposed to the Dutchman staying.

One wrote: ‘What a poor poor side Liverpool have become. Under Slot we try to bore the opposition into submission. No pace, no passion, no plan. If he stays next season we will be the new Tottenham.’

Another said: ‘In all honesty, even after the injuries, Slot has to go. Playing [Jeremie] Frimpong and [Curtis] Jones out of position and not having [Milos] Kerkez in was just an awful decision. These were just some of those awful decisions. Time to go.’

And a third said: ‘If Slot stays Liverpool will be fighting relegation next year.’

Slot believes he’s staying

While fans and pundits are uncertain on Slot’s position for the 2026/27 season, the manager himself is under no illusions that he’ll be in the dugout at Anfield at the start of the next campaign.

Indeed, TEAMtalk is aware he’s working under the firm belief that he’s not going to be given the boot.

He is planning some transfers, with an eye to pushing for top honours again next season.

With Champions League qualification very nearly in the bag, it would be unfair to call the campaign unsuccessful, despite the drop off, and though a loss to United hasn’t helped his case, it seems Slot might well be safe for next season.