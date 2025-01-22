Liverpool are reportedly in direct contact with the representatives of Feyenoord winger Anis Hadj Moussa over a transfer to the club managed by Arne Slot.

Slot has led his Reds side into a fantastic position in his first season in charge. They are six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand, and have not dropped a single point in the Champions League.

The manager has done wonders with a side largely inherited from Jurgen Klopp, with only Federico Chiesa signed, but having hardly played thus far.

Slot could push Liverpool even further with the right reinforcements. One of those could come from his old side, Feyenoord, with the players there surely already well versed in how he likes to play.

According to Africa Foot, Liverpool are the closest club to signing Feyenoord winger Hadj Moussa. It follows a previous report which stated Slot is a big fan of his.

The report states that since then, the Reds have not abandoned the idea of signing Hadj Moussa and though his arrival at Anfield in January seems unlikely, it could be confirmed in the summer.

Indeed, it’s believed Liverpool are in contact with Hadj Moussa’s entourage and are planning to finalise a deal worth €12million (£10.1m/$12.5m) for the summer.

DON’T MISS: Five Liverpool targets that could help seal Premier League title: Kerkez, Osimhen…

Hadj Moussa could be Slot’s first Feyenoord raid

Liverpool were linked with the signing of a few Feyenoord players when Slot first walked through the door, though none were signed.

As such, Hadj Moussa could be the first player he raids his old club for.

However, the winger wasn’t actually at the club when Slot was manager. Indeed, the boss left for Liverpool in June of 2024, and the winger arrived at Feyenoord a month later.

Yet the manager has clearly kept his eye on his former side, and Hadj Moussa is therefore likely to be a good fit at Anfield if he is to join.

Liverpool round-up: TAA could yet stay

Though it’s suggested Trent Alexander-Arnold is close to agreeing a contract with Real Madrid, a recent report has stated there is ‘still some distance’ to go before things are wrapped up.

Mohamed Salah is also out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season, but has dropped a coy response on whether he’ll be able to score another 50 European goals for the club, stating: “I’m not sure about that, but I’ll give it my best!”

Meanwhile, an explosive report states that Liverpool are best placed to land Newcastle forward Alexander Isak, becoming the most persistent suitors.

And the Reds have been told to sell if a big-money offer comes in for Darwin Nunez.

How many trophies can Slot win this season?