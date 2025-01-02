Liverpool man Federico Chiesa will reportedly be allowed passage back to Italy, after his entourage asked Arne Slot and Co to send him home amid his torrid spell at Anfield.

Chiesa has shown promise in his career, but at various times has struggled to string consistent performances together. At Juventus, he was often injured, and that has remained the case at Liverpool.

Since joining the club in the summer, the forward has played just 122 minutes.

Despite the fact he has been injured, and, as per TBRFootball, realises those ahead of him in the pecking order can’t be dropped, he is frustrated at his lack of game time.

That report states that Chiesa’s entourage have therefore asked Liverpool if he could be allowed back to Italy.

Amid his torrid time, it’s said Slot is ‘open’ to the idea of letting him go back to the Serie A, as he’s understanding of his situation.

It is likely that he will be moved out on loan – with the likelihood of anyone paying for him slim at the moment – and Liverpool would want the vast majority of his wages to be covered.

Liverpool change tune on Chiesa

In November, Liverpool expert James Pearce revealed there was “no truth” in reports that the club would let Chiesa go.

The Reds apparently felt that he’d come good for them.

But those reports came before Chiesa was said to have asked for passage back to Italy.

Given he’s had almost no impact for the club so far, there’s little point in keeping him hostage, knowing he’s not happy.

In fact, a loan could benefit Liverpool, as if Chiesa performs well, they could be in a position to make money from him, rather than seeing him rot on the sidelines at Anfield.

It’s believed Napoli, Roma, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Atalanta and Fiorentina could all approach Liverpool for him.

