Joshua Kimmich will soon be contacted again by Liverpool

Bayern Munich are reportedly ‘seriously worried’ about losing Joshua Kimmich, as Liverpool are planning to contact him for the second time soon.

Kimmich is one of the biggest names in the Bayern squad. Only Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer have represented the Bundesliga giants for longer, and the midfielder is one of the highest-paid players at the club.

Though he remains a vital member of the Bayern side – with 10 goal contributions in 31 games this season – Kimmich could soon depart the club, with his contract up at the end of the season.

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool spoke to the German in early January with a view to signing him on a free in the summer, and are planning to do so again ‘soon’.

Kimmich is reportedly ‘leaning towards’ a move to England, though nothing has been decided yet.

That said, the report states that Bayern are now ‘seriously worried’ about losing their star, amid attempts to persuade him to pen a new deal.

Kimmich will have other options

The report states that Manchester City are another English club interested in Kimmich, so his desires could also lend themselves to an easy move for the Citizens.

But it is also believed that Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are options.

For the latter, Kimmich is reportedly seen as an alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who they’ve been pushing hard for but may not join them.

Real are said to be annoyed at negotiations with the Liverpool right-back slowing down, and could turn their attention to Kimmich.

It seems likely, with the fresh report stating Liverpool want to strengthen their midfield, that Kimmich would play there, given he most regularly plays as a holding-midfielder for Bayern, especially if Alexander-Arnold stays and retains his right-back role.

But Kimmich has played a right-back a lot in his career, and still does so for Germany, so Real would like to utilise him there if they land him and not Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool round-up: Reds chasing Brahim Diaz

Liverpool have reportedly made the signing of Brahim Diaz a ‘priority’ in the summer transfer window, as they dream of landing the Real Madrid man.

They are also said to be ready to move on from tracking Martin Zubimendi, and instead go after Frenkie de Jong.

With Barcelona negotiations with the Dutchman over a new deal at a standstill, the Reds could have a good chance of landing him.

Meanwhile, it’s not believed Alisson is ready to leave Liverpool, despite Giorgi Mamardashvili arriving in the summer to battle for the No.1 spot.

What will Liverpool win this season?