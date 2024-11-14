Liverpool have been urged to try for Martin Zubimendi again

Jamie Carragher has told Liverpool manager Arne Slot he “might never” be in the position to hurt Manchester City as he can now, with the signing of Martin Zubimendi helping no end.

Liverpool find themselves top of the Premier League, with a five point gap to Manchester City. For the past couple of seasons, the Reds have not challenged City in the way they had in years previous.

Arsenal took their spot as the main challengers to City’s throne, but Mikel Arteta’s side currently nine points shy of Liverpool.

Carragher has told Reds boss Slot that he might never have this chance to regain the club’s standing and hurt City the way he can now.

“If I was Liverpool I would be doing that [strengthening in January],” he said on Stick to Football.

“I was thinking about this – if you are Arne Slot and let’s say an average Premier League manager is at a top club for two or three years trying to win the league. [Mikel] Arteta has been there for four or five years.

“You are trying to build something. He might never be in this position again in terms of being nine points clear of Arsenal and five clear of City.

“There’s a long way to go, I get that, but we know Liverpool don’t do silly things in the transfer market but if there is something there right now.”

Carragher urges Zubimendi signing

Carragher has urged that the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi could help to keep the gap to City and Arsenal.

“Do it. Zubimendi is the player he wanted, they ended up putting [Ryan] Gravenberch there who has been fantastic, but if he is the player you want – go and do it – you might never be in this position. You might be here three years but City are City and they are five points ahead of you at Christmas. Just make it count,” Carragher added.

Liverpool would already have got one over on both City and Arsenal if they were to sign Zubimendi – who rejected the Reds in the summer.

City have of late identified Zubimendi as a top target to fill the gap left by the injured Rodri, and now Arsenal have also joined the race for the Spaniard, having also been turned down by him previously.

Liverpool round-up: Alexander-Arnold in Real talks

Amid multiple reports suggesting his future looks increasingly likely to be away from Anfield, it has been suggested that Trent Alexander-Arnold is in constant contact with Real Madrid.

Fellow full-back Antonee Robinson, currently at Fulham, is on Liverpool’s radar, it’s said, but a January move looks to be out of the question currently.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been told they’ll have to pay in the region of £70million to land Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson.

They have also been told that amid Red Star Belgrade’s strong selling position, youngster Andrija Maksimovic will cost a decent chunk of money.

