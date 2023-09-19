Liverpool news: Klopp summer signing ‘will get better’ as pundit urges clarity on key early-season issue

Former England defender Lee Dixon is adamant that Alexis Mac Allister will start to show his true form once he settles into the Liverpool system.

Mac Allister, 24, made the switch to Anfield in a big-money move over the summer. He had excelled during 112 games for Brighton, scoring 20 goals while winning the World Cup with Argentina. Jurgen Klopp opted to take him to Merseyside as the German tactician looked to revamp his midfield.

The South American has started all five of the Reds top-flight games in 2023-2024.

And he has helped the north-west giants up to third place in the Premier League, with four wins and a draw to date.

He has been steady but is yet to show the scintillating form that caught the eye during his stint at the Amex Stadium.

However, Dixon feels there is more to come.

“I think he will get better,” he said, via the Liverpool ECHO. “This is no disrespect, and it’s difficult saying it because he has won the World Cup, but it’s not international football.

“It’s a different prospect playing week in and week out at Anfield and then away from home.”

Many pundits have had their say on Mac Allister’s early-season form.

And a few feel he is being hamstrung by Klopp using him as a holding midfielder.

Tony Cascarino told talkSPORT: “I wouldn’t want to play Mac Allister as deep. It’s a bit like Thiago [Alcantara].

“Thiago is a fabulous footballer and when he plays for Liverpool and moves the play, I don’t want him to be the protection in front of the back four.”

Mac Allister tipped to be real deal

Brighton have been one of the Premier League’s success stories in recent times.

They finished sixth last season to qualify for the Europa League and ninth in 2021-2022.

The south-coast outfit are currently fifth in the standings and have coped well with the loss of Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo.

Mac Allister was a huge part of their success, adding quality to an already well-disciplined outfit.

There is nothing to suggest that he will not go on to have a successful career with Liverpool.

And Dixon believes the fans will see the best of the man from Santa Rosa once Klopp discovers his best position on the pitch.

“He is a really good footballer, and the system might not suit him right now,” he added.

“He will come to his form when they get that right. He is a quality player.”

Liverpool failed to qualify for the Champions League and will operate in this season’s Europa League.

They open their campaign in Austria on Thursday with a fixture against LASK.



Then it will be back to domestic action at the weekend when sixth-placed West Ham United are the visitors to Anfield.

