Ben Doak has been the subject of an offer from Crystal Palace

Liverpool have reportedly rejected an offer of £15million from Crystal Palace for Ben Doak, as the Premier League side will need to pay more to land him.

Doak has been flying high since swapping Anfield for Middlesbrough in the summer. Indeed, he was allowed to leave for the Championship on loan for this campaign after playing only 10 senior games for Liverpool.

He has starred for the fifth-placed Championship side, netting two goals and providing five assists in 20 games.

And as a result, he could be given a bigger move, with The Times reporting Crystal Palace have approached Liverpool for Doak.

The report states they have lodged a £15million bid for him in hopes of offering him a route to playing regular top-flight football.

However, the Reds have turned it away, as they’d want at least double that, reaching the £30million mark, before considering allowing the winger to depart.

Doak could have had Prem in summer

TEAMtalk can confirm the offer lodged for Doak, and we are aware that Palace remain in talks with the Reds.

The 19-year-old could have already made a Premier League move in the summer.

It was reported that Leicester were one of a number of clubs looking to land him on loan after they reached the Premier League, but he ended up going to Middlesbrough.

They want to keep Doak if they reach the top flight, but if Palace come in with a stronger offer, it might not be possible.

Liverpool round-up: New TAA offer coming

After having a bid for Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold turned down, Real Madrid are reportedly set to submit their next offer within the next few days.

Arne Slot is hopeful his star’s performances won’t drop amid the distraction of the La Liga giants.

Real are looking at signing another Liverpool man, as it’s reported Ibrahima Konate is one of a few French defenders they are on the hunt for.

Meanwhile, after struggling for fitness and form since joining in the summer, Reds winger Federico Chiesa reportedly wants to leave, with his entourage asking the club to allow him to return to Italy.

