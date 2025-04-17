Concern has been raised that Virgil van Dijk might go the same way as Joe Gomez

A doctor has revealed his fear that Virgil van Dijk could be susceptible of “career-ending injuries” given his position, as he’s more at risk of “reoccurrence” like Joe Gomez.

Van Dijk penned an extension of his Liverpool contract on Thursday. A week after Mohamed Salah had done the same, it puts the Reds in a good spot.

Both men have been crucial to Liverpool for years – Van Dijk at 33, has not missed a minute in the Premier League this term, and was rested for just one Champions League game.

But his position and age lead Dr Gareth Nye, a biomedical science lecturer at the University of Salford – and a Liverpool fan – to fear a serious injury.

“Positionally, Van Dijk is at more risk of more serious injuries. The way Liverpool play, Van Dijk is high up the pitch and spends a significant amount of time in recovery runs,” Nye told the Daily Star.

“Defenders are significantly more likely to suffer ligament injuries in the knee and ankle and Van Dijk has already suffered one serious cruciate ligament injury which sidelined him for nearly nine months.

Joe Gomez fears raised

“Once you have one injury like this there is a higher likelihood of reoccurrence – look at Joe Gomez.

“I hope and believe [Van Dijk] will continue to be a solid defender and a key component in the LFC team during his extension however, he is at a significantly higher risk of suffering career-ending injuries than Salah for example and any injury will have a longer recovery time due to his key position.”

Gomez is younger than Van Dijk, at 27, but has already been sidelined twice this season with hamstring injuries, curtailing his campaign massively.

Van Dijk still seems very durable at 33, having played the most minutes of any Reds player this season. He has not been injured since 2022/23, but as Nye suggests, one injury could have a big impact.

Liverpool round-up: Chelsea tried to snatch Van Dijk

It’s been revealed that before Van Dijk penned his new deal, Chelsea ‘explored’ his signing, but felt he was looking to sign an extension at Anfield.

Another two Reds stars will be staying, too, with separate reports revealing Real Madrid targets Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch will not be made available for transfer anywhere.

One man does look likely to leave, with multiple clubs, now including West Ham, on the tail of Caoimhin Kelleher.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that Liverpool are strongly considering a move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike in the summer.

