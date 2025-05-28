The reason Liverpool did not pursue Matheus Cunha has been revealed

The reason Liverpool pulled away from the signing of a man who will now end up at Manchester United has been revealed, with their priority signing clear.

The Reds have just won the Premier League title for the first time since 2019/20. Arne Slot clearly wants to build upon the success in order to see it happen again next season.

Indeed, there are a lot of reports surfacing surrounding the potential captures of big names.

One potential signing was that of Matheus Cunha, who scored 15 Premier League goals and assisted a further six for Wolves this season.

But Liverpool pulled out of the move before making much progress, and the Brazilian is now heading to Manchester United.

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds were ‘certainly interested’ in Cunha and considered entering the frame for him.

However, they ‘chose to step away’ as they are ‘well stocked’ in the area of the pitch he plays, and were not ‘100 per cent convinced’ about where and how he’d fit into their side.

What’s more, the ‘record-breaking pursuit’ of Florian Wirtz has become the No 1 priority.

Liverpool busy on Wirtz transfer

It is clear that a lot of energy at Liverpool is going into the move for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Wirtz.

Indeed, the latest reports suggest the Reds are very busy moving for the German.

“So Liverpool are working on the Milos Kerkez deal and then for Florian Wirtz, agreement with the player done and conversations underway with Bayer Leverkusen after first proposal,” Fabrizio Romano said.

“They are discussing about the bonuses, they are discussing all the details of this deal but for sure they are working hard to get the Florian Wirtz deal done… and it won’t take too long.”

Liverpool round-up: Kerkez says yes to Liverpool

Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is said to have said yes to the Liverpool project, with the move on.

The Reds are also believed to be focussing on the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

However, Chelsea are looking to push through a deal for him ‘quickly’ before Liverpool can do, as they’re aware the Premier League champions may need to sell before buying.

And it’s believed that first-team coach John Heitinga has been given permission to talk to Ajax about becoming their new head coach.

