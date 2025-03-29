Liverpool are increasingly ‘confident’ that they can sign Newcastle star Alexander Isak, with a report revealing a scenario where the striker could ‘push’ for a move away from St James’ Park.

The Reds are set to be in the market for a new centre-forward this summer. Darwin Nunez looks increasingly likely to leave and if he does, he will need replacing.

Isak, 25, has scored a fantastic 23 goals in 33 games in all competitions for the Magpies this season. Liverpool and Arsenal have both been heavily linked with him, even if luring him from Newcastle will be extremely difficult.

However, according to GiveMeSport, Liverpool are ‘gaining traction’ in their pursuit of Isak and their interest is ‘more than just speculative.’ It’s claimed that the Reds are ‘confident’ that a deal could become ‘feasible’ in the coming months.

Newcastle, for their part, are said to value Isak at ‘£120m at least’, while sources have informed TEAMtalk that this figure could actually be closer to £150m.

The report adds that Newcastle’s ability to qualify for the Champions League ‘could prove decisive’. They currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, though a fifth-place finish will likely secure entry into the elite competition.

If the Magpies miss out on UCL football, it’s suggested that Isak could ‘push’ for a move away from Tyneside, giving Liverpool a concrete chance of securing the Swedish international’s signature.

READ MORE 🚨 NOT DONE YET – Liverpool given hope of Alexander-Arnold stay as Sky Sports reporter makes surprise Real Madrid claim

Liverpool must break transfer record to sign Alexander Isak

As mentioned, Liverpool will be looking to sign a new contract if Nunez is sold this season.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti revealed on Friday that Arne Slot wasn’t convinced by the striker since his first weeks at Anfield and is prepared to green light his departure.

A number of clubs are understood to be interested in Nunez, with Premier League duo Nottingham Forest and, interestingly, Newcastle, keeping tabs on his situation.

Newcastle are looking at various striker options as they plan for the worst-case scenario – that Isak does leave. Nunez is one player shortlisted, Viktor Gyokeres, Liam Delap and Victor Boniface.

But the message from sources has been the same throughout this saga – Newcastle will do everything they can to keep hold of Isak. He is contracted until 2028, so even if he does ‘push’ for an exit and Newcastle miss out on Champions League football, they will still demand a huge fee.

The valuation is estimated to be between £120m and £150m, which brings into question whether Liverpool would be willing to go that high for Isak. Even £120m would be a new club-record signing for the Reds, by a big margin.

Reports suggested earlier this week that Liverpool could offer FOUR players in a swap deal for Isak, to try and drive down the astronomical cost.

What is not in doubt, though, is that Liverpool, and Arsenal, are huge admirers of Isak and they will be in the running if there is any indication that he could leave Newcastle this summer.

DON’T MISS: Five Liverpool targets available for free this summer, including Van Dijk and Salah replacements

Latest Liverpool news: Salah warning, Gakpo ‘bid’

🔴 Devastating Mo Salah exit claims as Haaland ‘demand’ leaves Liverpool over a barrel

🔴 Liverpool receive £75m bid for forward who ‘eats football’ as Slot faces big dilemma – report

🔴 Chelsea ‘make contact’ over blockbuster move for 16 G/A LaLiga star; Liverpool in race

🔴 Liverpool links with TWO eye-catching wingers assessed as Reds prioritise Mo Salah contract talks

QUIZ: How well do you know Alexander Isak?