Liverpool ‘offered’ €60m Sporting star who’ll oust Klopp favourite and begin Amorim era with a bang

Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign one of Ruben Amorim’s most trusted lieutenants in a move that would push a Reds hero out and kickstart the new era in style, according to reports.

Following the news Xabi Alonso will remain with Bayer Leverkusen until at least 2025, Liverpool are understood to be turning their attention to Sporting CP boss, Ruben Amorim.

Why the 39-year-old may actually be the superior choice to Alonso has been detailed by a BBC journalist who highlighted a trio of key reasons.

Plucking Amorim out of Lisbon will set the Reds back around €20m. However, that may well prove a price worth paying for one of the most highly-regarded young managers in Europe.

If Amorim does get the nod to replace Jurgen Klopp, one of his first tasks will be replacing Joel Matip.

The 32-year-old is out of contract this summer and coming off the back of major knee surgery, is not expected to be offered an extension.

Klopp has publicly called upon owners FSG to “do the right thing” and extend Matip’s stay. However, given Klopp is leaving, FSG are under no internal pressure to do as Klopp says.

The next Liverpool manager will still be able to call upon Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah at centre-half.

However, Gomez is often required to cover the full-back positions and Konate has proven frustratingly injury prone since arriving from RB Leipzig.

As such, and with excellent strength in depth a must for any club hoping to compete for multiple top honours each season, a replacement for Matip will be required.

Liverpool could sign Amorim ace for below release clause?

Liverpool have long been linked with Sporting’s Goncalo Inacio and their impending pursuit of Amorim will only serve to heighten the speculation.

Inacio, 22, is left-footed and would thus provide Liverpool with added flexibility they currently lack. Indeed, all five of their senior centre-halves at present are right-footers.

The six-cap Portugal international can be prised out of Sporting by way of a €60m release clause. According to O Jogo, Liverpool are mobilising in the race to sign Inacio.

Now, a fresh update from French outlet Sports Zone has shed new light on the chase. Their article stems from the fact Inacio is also a wanted man at PSG, though it’s revealed their favoured target is Leny Yoro of Lille.

As such, Liverpool may have a clear run at Inacio if PSG are successful in raiding their domestic rival. Furthermore, Sports Zone state Inacio has been ‘offered’ to the Reds.

The suggestion there is Sporting are open to cashing in on Inacio this summer. Doing so may strengthen their hand when attempting to hold on to their other in-demand stars, such as defender Ousmane Diomande and lethal striker Viktor Gyokeres.

If that is the case, there may also be scope for Liverpool to attempt to forge a deal with Sporting for below Inacio’s €60m release fee.

Given Inacio is a guaranteed starter for Sporting who currently top the Primeira Liga table, it stands to reason Amorim would love to reunite with his star centre-half on Merseyside.

