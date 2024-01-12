Liverpool officially announce transfer of full-back who ticks every box

Liverpool have confirmed Jurgen Klopp is a full-back light after announcing a defender has joined League One side Wigan Athletic.

The Reds have overseen a quiet winter window thus far, with the bulk of their moves relating to loan recalls. Fabio Carvalho was the highest profile name to return to Anfield, though didn’t remain on Merseyside for long.

Carvalho has since joined Championship side Hull City for the remainder of the season.

Another loan exit has now crossed the line, with left-back Luke Chambers completing his switch to Wigan Athletic on Friday morning.

Chambers had made four appearances for Liverpool this term, with three coming in the Europa League.

Fellow left-back Owen Beck was recently recalled half way through his season-long loan stint at Dundee. That decision was made due to Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas both being sidelined through injury.

However, both players are zeroing in on a return to fitness and it was Beck who was selected ahead of Chambers to be on the bench for Liverpool’s EFL Cup clash with Fulham on Wednesday night.

Chambers looked to be the odd man out and has now sealed a loan switch to Wigan to see out the season. The news was confirmed on both Liverpool and Wigan’s official websites.

Chambers has point to prove; Wigan boss ecstatic

Reacting to the move, Chambers said: “I’m over the moon to sign here. It’s such a historic club with a lot of great players here, and I’ve come here to help the team win games and get as far as we can in the league.

“I came to watch a few of the games – I thought the style of play was good, and I feel like I fit right in. The Club has a great following also, which makes it intriguing.

“It’s about getting experience now. I had a little snippet of first-team football back in January, so it’s about building on that and looking to push my career. I can’t wait to get going, show the fans what I can do and hit the ground running.”

Wigan boss Shaun Maloney was equally excited about the switch, with the Scot claiming Chambers ticks all the boxes.

“I’m really happy to get Luke through the door,” said Maloney. “He’s the perfect profile for that left-back position; he can play in a three as a centre-back or as a full-back, he brings lots of technical quality, and he’s good physically.

“We need competition. We’ve relied very heavily on Sean Clare and Steven Sessegnon, and now we’ve got Luke Robinson back, so it gives Tom Pearce time to get back to his best, but overall, I think Luke’s got a lot of talent, and I’m really happy to have him here.”

