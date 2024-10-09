Ibrahima Konate is in talks over a new deal at Liverpool

Liverpool hope to soon announce they have reached an agreement to extend the contract of defender Ibrahima Konate – but the Reds are seemingly losing the battle to retain Trent Alexander-Arnold after a worrying update on a move to Real Madrid.

The Merseysiders headed into the latest international break top of the Premier League table and having won nine of their 10 matches under Arne Slot across all competitions since the Dutchman’s appointment this summer. And while the feelgood factor remains as high as ever at Anfield, there is a dark shadow lurking over Liverpool with regards the futures of three of their star men in Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

And with the trio all out of contract at the season’s end, and even more alarmingly able to negotiate free-transfer moves overseas from January 1 – just 84 days from now – fears are growing that three of the club’s most influential stars could all depart next summer.

While Liverpool have not given up on retaining all three, Reds sporting director has this week stepped up his quest to tie down some other vital members of Slot’s squad, with homegrown defender Jarell Quansah this week penning a new long-term deal to remain at Anfield.

Next on Hughes’ hitlist is another centre-half in the form of £60m-rated centre-half Konate, who has just under two years remaining on his existing deal, which is worth £71,000 a week.

Now trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that talks between Hughes and Konate’s entourage are advancing – and that they soon hope to reach an agreement on a new contract.

“Liverpool are advancing in talks over new deal also for Ibrahima Konate, another crucial player for the Liverpool project, really important centre back,” Romano confirmed on TikTok, with the reporter having also confirmed earlier in the week that the player is “really happy” at Anfield.

DID YOU SEE? ➡️ Jurgen Klopp signs contract with next job sealed, but Liverpool icon includes break clause for one specific role

Konate deal a boost to Liverpool – but what now for Salah, Trent and Van Dijk?

News of Konate’s impending agreement with Liverpool will come as a major boost for Hughes, with the Reds coming in for a certain amount of criticism for allowing Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk to get within nine months of the expiration of their deals.

Sources confirmed to us last month that representatives from Real Madrid were in what was described to us as ‘constant contact’ over a deal for Alexander-Arnold with the 25-year-old very much seen as a primary target of theirs for 2025.

And a worrying update on the situation on Wednesday has suggested Alexander-Arnold is now on the brink of agreeing a move to Real Madrid, with Hughes’ efforts to tie him down ultimately coming to nothing.

While such the report is yet to be confirmed, it would not come as a major shock were the homegrown star to be lured away with Mark Lawrenson recently explaining why the lure of the Spanish giants will prove impossible to resist.

Nonetheless, Paul Joyce of The Times insisted earlier this week that talks between the trio are continuing. He wrote: ‘The [Quansah and Konate] developments are welcome although, at the same time, will not distract from the continued impasse with Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold.

‘There has been contact between the club and the representatives of all three players, but talks have not found common ground.’

The Athletic’s James Pearce is refusing to write off all three players staying, having stated: ‘Dialogue with the representatives of those three players remains open and ongoing.’

Liverpool learn conditions for free-transfer coup / Prem winger linked

Meanwhile, Romano has revealed Liverpool are among a clutch of sides who have learned the conditions around the future of Jonathan David, who looks poised to leave Lille as a free agent next summer.

The Canadian striker has scored an excellent 92 goals in 194 games for the Ligue 1 side, but with his contract expiring in 2025, interest in his services is mounting.

And while Liverpool are joined by Arsenal and Newcastle in the quest for his services, we understand it is an Italian side who have positioned themselves right at the front of the queue to sign the striker.

Another attacker seemingly of interest to Liverpool is Bournemouth’s in-form winger Antoine Semenyo, who already has four goal involvements in eight games this season.

Predictably, the Reds aren’t the only side keen, though, with Tottenham credited with an interest and with his likely asking price coming to light.

IN PROFILE: Konate importance to Liverpool cannot be underestimated

Konate joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in a £36million deal in the summer of 2021 but struggled to nail down a regular starting spot under Jurgen Klopp.

The centre-back didn’t start the first game of the 2024/25 season under Arne Slot but came on at half-time against Ipswich Town and has since started every game in the Premier League.

Overall, Konate has started 51 Premier League games for Liverpool. They have won 31 of those games, drawn 12 and lost eight.

Liverpool have a 60.7 per cent win rate when the France international starts in the Premier League and a 15.6 per cent loss rate.

The Reds also conceded 48 goals in those games, averaging 0.94 goals conceded per league game.

Konate has been left out of the Liverpool starting line-up in 70 Premier League games. They have won 46 of those games, drawn 16 and lost eight.

Liverpool’s win rate increases slightly to 65.7 per cent when the 25-year-old doesn’t start and their loss rate drops down to 11.4 per cent.

But they did let in 68 Premier League goals in the games that Konate didn’t start, averaging 0.97 goals conceded per game.