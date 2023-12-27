Liverpool open surprise talks to sign Premier League left-back who’s interested in Anfield move

Liverpool are targeting Antonee Robinson from Fulham as someone who can ease their crisis at left-back, a report has revealed.

Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas are both injured at the moment, which is forcing Joe Gomez to cover out of position on the left-hand side of defence. Indeed, Liverpool do not even have any left-footed centre-backs they can push there.

Robertson could still be out for another month and there is no return date for Tsimikas just yet. Therefore, Liverpool might have to make a January move for a new left-back.

According to 90min, one player they have now registered their interest in is Robinson.

The report claims Liverpool have contacted Fulham to find out if the USMNT star might be available in January, just half a year after he extended his contract at Craven Cottage until 2028.

Furthermore, Robinson is said to be ‘open’ to joining Liverpool, who may have to work harder on negotiations with his club than for personal terms.

Robinson is a regular starter for Fulham; the only Premier League game he has not played in for them so far this season was when he had some muscle issues.

When available, he has featured in the vast majority of the action for Fulham, providing four assists from 21 appearances between the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

At the age of 26, a move to Liverpool would be the biggest step of his career so far. It is not entirely clear from the report if it would be a permanent transfer or loan.

An interesting subplot is the fact that Robinson is a former Everton youth player. He never played for their senior team, though, before he was sold to Wigan Athletic in 2019 after a loan spell.

Robinson spent just one season as a permanent Latics player, missing out on a sensational move to AC Milan in January 2020 before Fulham lifted him up to the Premier League that summer.

His overall record for Fulham now includes 128 appearances, three goals and nine assists. He has also been capped 39 times by his national team, scoring four goals for them.

Never before has Robinson played in a UEFA competition, but Liverpool could give him that opportunity if they were to sign him.

Could Robinson be a long-term solution for Liverpool?

The question is where he would fit into their hierarchy once Robertson and Tsimikas recover from their respective injuries.

Robertson, the usual regular starter, remains under contract on Merseyside until 2026. Tsimikas, meanwhile, extended his deal to 2027 back in September.

Admittedly, Robertson will turn 30 next year, so Liverpool might be thinking about finding a long-term successor to him, which Robinson theoretically could be.

Alternatively – and perhaps more simply – Liverpool could fix their short-term shortage of left-backs by recalling Owen Beck from a loan spell in Scotland with Dundee.

Things have been going well for Beck so far during his loan, so Liverpool would need to carefully weigh up the pros and cons of terminating it in relation to their needs and his development.

