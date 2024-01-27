Liverpool open talks with the ‘best midfielder in Britain’ who’s about to receive a gigantic offer

Liverpool expect to quickly wrap up a huge deal involving a player labelled the ‘best midfielder in Britain,’ and news of Jurgen Klopp’s exit is emboldening the Reds to conduct several critical pieces of business.

Klopp announced on Friday morning he’ll leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season. The German, 56, has pledged to never manage another club in England out of respect for the Reds.

Klopp will take a sabbatical upon leaving Anfield, though the rumour mill regarding his next job is already in full swing. Indeed, two distinct possibilities have already been floated – one at club level and one in the international arena.

Regarding his successor, senior Sky Sports reporter, Melissa Reddy, claimed she’d be “staggered” if Xabi Alonso didn’t get the nod.

The Bayer Leverkusen boss is one of four candidates Liverpool are casting their eye over, according to David Ornstein. The others are Roberto De Zerbi, Ange Postecoglou and Thomas Frank.

News of Klopp leaving is a bitter pill to swallow for Liverpool fans. However, according to the Daily Express, further brutal blows could be on the horizon.

They suggested the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez are now under a cloud.

Regarding Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah, the speculation centres around the fact they each have just 18 months remaining on their contracts.

Van Dijk and Salah are both well into their 30s, though are still performing at the peak of their powers. However, the prospect of losing Alexander-Arnold aged just 25 is unthinkable for the Reds.

According to a fresh update from HITC, Liverpool fans need not fear after the club opened talks with their homegrown ace regarding a new contract.

Liverpool to put TAA among their top earners

HITC stated Liverpool are ‘ready to lock Trent Alexander-Arnold down to a long-term contract’ that will place him among the club’s highest earners. Salah is believed to be Liverpool’s top earner at present, pocketing around £350,000-a-week.

The report adds Liverpool have made forging a new deal with Alexander-Arnold a ‘priority’. What’s more, the club are desperate to ensure the team Klopp assembled doesn’t fritter away to coincide with the German’s exit.

As such, the inference is once Alexander-Arnold’s deal has been sealed attention could quickly turn to extensions for Van Dijk and Salah. Of course, tying Salah down to fresh terms means fending off interest from the cash-rich Saudi Pro League.

But before then, talks over a new and improved deal for TAA are underway and the expectation is a new agreement will be thrashed out ‘sooner rather than later.’

Liverpool urged to sign right-back and unleash ‘best midfielder in Britain’

A new deal for Alexander-Arnold would certainly be welcomed by former Liverpool striker, Dean Saunders.

In quotes carried by the Mirror, Saunders – who played for the Reds between 1991-92 – labelled Alexander-Arnold “the best midfielder in Britain.”

Alexander-Arnold has increasingly been deployed in a hybrid role since the tail-end of last season. There have even been times late in games when Klopp has positioned the 25-year-old in an outright midfield role and removed his defensive responsibilities altogether.

It’s a move that has brought great success so far and Saunders urged Liverpool to bite the bullet and make that switch permanent. But before doing so, a signing would need to be made…

“I do think that Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best midfielder in Britain,” said Saunders. “He can do everything that Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips can do in terms of defensive actions and his range of passing is better than anyone.

“I think Jude Bellingham has been a surprise at Real Madrid and I didn’t think he’d set the world alight this quickly, but I’d still say that Trent is the best midfielder who is currently at a British club.

“I’d play him in midfield and pay £50 million for a new right-back. I think Trent is wasted there. Alexander-Arnold is not the best defender, but I’d love to play with him in midfield.”

One potential right-back Liverpool might be interested in – especially if Xabi Alonso succeeds Klopp – is Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong.

