Liverpool have begun initial talks with Real Madrid over a deal for Aurelien Tchouameni, per a respected reporter, and with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez’s stance on the potential sale also coming to light.

The Merseysiders have made just one concrete addition to Arne Slot’s squad since the Dutchman’s arrival as manager, with Federico Chiesa signing in a cut-price £12.5m move from Juventus. And while Giorgi Mamardashvili has also signed on the dotted line, he will not arrive at Liverpool until the summer of 2025 at the earliest.

The lack of new additions makes it all the more remarkable that Slot has Liverpool top of the Premier League and the Champions League, having won an incredible 14 of their 16 matches played so far this season across all competitions.

While Slot’s side missed out on the signing of Martin Zubimendi over the summer, the Reds are now reported to have turned their focus to Tchouameni after the Frenchman appeared to fall down the pecking order at Real Madrid.

Indeed, according to Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri, speaking on X, Liverpool have opened talks with the player’s representatives over a move to Anfield in the January window and amid claims he could be allowed to leave the Bernabeu for a fee of around €60m (£50m, $64.7m).

And with money to spend following the failure to land Zubimendi over the summer, Slot is understood to have given his green light to the potential deal in January as he looks to add quality reinforcements to his squad and strengthen their chances of picking up silverware over the second half of the campaign.

The France midfielder moved to Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 for a fee of €100m (£85.3m, $110.4m) and has gone on to make 104 appearances for Los Blancos, winning La Liga and the Champions League last season.

Real Madrid stance on Tchouameni sale to Liverpool revealed and what it may mean for Alexander-Arnold

However, his form has taken a nosedive this season and the player has come in for strong criticism in the Spanish media and amid claims Carlo Ancelotti now has serious doubts over the 24-year-old’s qualities and tactical awareness.

The defensive midfielder was also whistled by his own supporters during Tuesday night’s disappointing 3-1 defeat to AC Milan in the Champions League at the Bernabeu in a defeat that leaves Real Madrid with work to do if they are to qualify for the next round of the competition.

As a result, he looks set to become a high-profile victim of their early season struggles and sources have informed us that both Perez is open to his sale in the January window and that Liverpool are prepared to spend big if the right player – for which Tchouameni falls into that category – becomes available.

It’s also understood that Perez has already turned his attention towards signing Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez as a possible replacement, with the Argentinian not assured of his place in Enzo Maresca’s side at present.

The move for the Frenchman will also prove to be the second time lucky for Liverpool over Tchouameni after Jurgen Klopp was beaten to his signature by Real when it became clear he was to leave Monaco two and a half years ago.

Marca also reports that Real Madrid are keen to step up their hunt to sign a new right-back in January, following the season-ending injury suffered by Dani Carvajal and with Ancelotti struggling to find a suitable replacement from within his squad.

And while they remain keen on a deal for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool are determined to block any attempts by Real to sign the player in January, while any deal for Tchouameni will be struck independently and will have no bearing on the Reds’ vice-captain’s future.

With the Reds intent on keeping Alexander-Arnold at Anfield, it’s also been reported that Slot has decided to put the brakes on any senior player exits in the January window to enhance his squad’s chances of tasting glory on four fronts.

With Liverpool still alive in the title race, the Champions League and the Carabao Cup, and with their FA Cup campaign due to get underway in January, Slot knows he will need a full complement of players to navigate his way through all four competitions.

As a result, it’s reported Slot has also decided that neither of his fringe stars in Chiesa or Wataru Endo will be allowed to depart amid strong interest in both stars.

Meanwhile, another player who could leave Liverpool at the season’s end, Mo Salah, has reportedly made his extraordinary salary demands clear to Barcelona amid claims the Spanish giants are ready to push for his signing next summer. The Egyptian, of course, is currently eligible to leave Anfield as a free agent and can officially sign on the dotted line with an overseas club of his choosing from January 1.

And finally and on the subject of Chiesa, reports in Italy claim the Reds have also been offered a swap deal by AC Milan for the little-used winger that would see Slot landing one of Milan’s most versatile midfielders as part of a straight exchange.

Liverpool chiefs are said to be giving serious thought to the potential deal.

Tchouameni’s Real Madrid career so far