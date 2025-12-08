Liverpool open talks to sign one of Bundesliga’s best for £50m – Sources

Nico Schlotterbeck’s agency have held initial talks with a host of clubs looking ahead to a potential move in the summer of 2026 and his list of potential next clubs does include Liverpool, we can confirm.

Schlotterbeck’s current contract at Borussia Dortmund is due to expire in 2027, but he has thus far shunned their advances over a new contract.

Schlotterbeck’s team are not ruling out signing a new deal at the Signal Iduna Park, but he wants to know the options that could be available to him should he move.

Bayern Munich have emerged as firm favourites for the German international, but Real Madrid and Barcelona are linked.

But there is Premier League interest too, and we can confirm that contact has been made with Liverpool, who have been on his trail for more than 12 months.

Liverpool go into 2026 with huge central defensive needs and they could very well be signing two new defenders over the next two transfer windows, and Schlotterbeck is very much on their radar.

Unlike two other Liverpool targets Marc Guehi and Dayot Upamecano who are both potentially available on free transfers next summer, Schlotterbeck is likely to cost close to £50million – should Dortmund agree to a sale.

TEAMtalk were ahead of the curve when reporting on Liverpool’s interest in Schlotterbeck back on November 11.

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, confirmed Schlotterbeck – who was named in three of the last four Bundesliga teams of the season – had increasing chances to depart as his contract winds down.

A lucrative offer, as ever, could tempt Dortmund who are no stranger to cashing in on their best players for huge profits.

A move to the Premier League is more than possible and sources told us Liverpool would have a say in where the left-footer ends up.

Furthermore, the fact he is left-footer makes him extra attractive to Liverpool who will eventually need to replace Virgil van Dijk on the left side of their centre-back pairing.

