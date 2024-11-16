Hughes has his eyes on Kerkez once again

Liverpool have approached Bournemouth to ask permission to hold talks with Milos Kerkez after Richard Hughes couldn’t resist making the full-back their top target, according to the latest update.

A new left-back is fast becoming one of Liverpool’s top priorities in their future planning, since Andy Robertson is now 30 years old. Kerkez is on their radar after impressing in the Premier League since he joined Bournemouth in the summer of 2023 – an operation overseen by current Liverpool sporting director, Hughes.

And Liverpool appear to be stepping up their interest in adding Kerkez to their ranks by effectively registering their interest with Bournemouth and seeking to open talks with the player himself.

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool have asked permission to hold discussions with Kerkez, who can now be classed as their top target. Despite Hughes previously not wanting to weaken his former club, the temptation to sign someone like Kerkez – who seems destined for a step up anyway – is proving just too much.

And the move might appeal to Kerkez as well for a couple of reasons. While the report explains that he is happy at Bournemouth, it also says he would be ‘very open’ to joining a big club.

Not only that, but if he was to choose Liverpool specifically, he would get to link up with his fellow Hungary international Dominik Szoboszlai, who he gets on well with.

Kerkez would have previously resisted a move to Liverpool over concerns for his playing time, but with the trajectory he is currently on, he may now back himself to rise to the challenge and make a success of it.

Liverpool likely to bid for Kerkez

TEAMtalk can confirm Liverpool’s interest in Kerkez is genuine. Last month, our correspondent Fraser Gillan reported that Liverpool have been scouting the 21-year-old for months.

Sources have revealed that Bournemouth expect Kerkez to leave next summer, or even in January, and that Liverpool are likely bidders.

Manchester United are also admirers of Kerkez, but balked at his £40m price tag in the most recent transfer window.

And it is now Liverpool who are in a good position to lift Kerkez up to a higher level.

Other options Liverpool have been looking at for the left-back role, which is one of the main positions they are looking at ahead of the January transfer window, include Nordsjaelland’s versatile Daniel Svensson.

There have also been unconfirmed claims of interest in Fulham’s Antonee Robinson.

All change in Liverpool defence?

With Liverpool now actively in the market for an upgrade on Robertson, who was one of the best signings of the Jurgen Klopp era, it’s another sign that times are changing at Anfield.

And with the fact that Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are in the final year of their contracts too, there’s a risk that Liverpool could be changing three of their four starters in defence next season.

However, the latest update claims Liverpool are offering Alexander-Arnold a record deal that would see him match Mohamed Salah – also in the final year of his deal – as their highest earner.

And it’s claimed there is a confidence that Alexander-Arnold will sign up before Christmas, which is a relief given that he could sign a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid from January.

Moreover, TEAMtalk sources have revealed that a new deal for captain Van Dijk is closer than people realise.

In other news, Liverpool have reportedly made contact with a French attacker who could suddenly become available.

IN FOCUS: The timeline of Milos Kerkez’s rise

August 2020 – Makes his senior debut in the Hungarian second tier at the age of just 16 years and nine months.

February 2021- After receiving a call from Paolo Maldini, moves to Italy to link up with AC Milan’s youth system.

January 2022 – Having never graduated to Milan’s first team, completes a move to AZ, initially linking up with the Dutch side’s reserve team.

May 2022 – Makes his first senior appearance for AZ in an Eredivisie match.

June 2022 – Earns his first call-up to the Hungary national team, but remains an unused substitute.

August 2022 – Scores his first goal for AZ, which was the winner against Sparta Rotterdam.

September 2022 – Makes his international debut for Hungary in a win over Germany.

May 2023 – Starts the second leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final against West Ham to reach 17 appearances in the competition from his debut European season.

July 2023 – After being linked with Lazio and Benfica, moves to the Premier League instead by joining Bournemouth.

August 2023 – Makes his Premier League debut and the first of 33 appearances in his maiden season in English football.

June 2024 – Starts all three of Hungary’s group-stage matches at Euro 2024 before their elimination.