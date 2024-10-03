Liverpool pair Alisson Becker and Alexis Mac Allister have spelt out exactly why FSG have to do all in their power to tie Mo Salah down to a new contract after the star set an impressive new record and with pundit Peter Crouch waxing lyrical about the Egyptian’s latest goal.

Arne Slot’s side made it two from two in the Champions League as they eased their way past to victory against a second successive Serie A side – this time Bologna – who they beat 2-0 in a somewhat strange game at Anfield. Salah set the tone early by setting up Mac Allister for a simple Liverpool opener, before the Italians threatened an equaliser, only for Salah to score an excellent second to wrap up the win.

In scoring in front of the Kop end with an exquisite shot into the top corner after cutting in from the right wing, Salah has taken his tally to 48 goals in 90 Champions League games, making him the highest-scoring African player in the competition’s history.

While the records continue to tumble for the Egyptian king, he now has under nine months left on his contract at Anfield and will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas suitor of his choice from January 1.

Talks over an extension are expected to step up in the coming days, but in the wake of the player taking his tally for the season to six goals and five assists from nine games so far this season, both Mac Allister and Alisson have made their feelings crystal clear.

Underlining his importance to the side, Mac Allister told TNT Sports: “A goal is a goal, in this team when we make a run Mo [Salah] can see everything. Really happy for him, I think it was a good night for everyone.”

Liverpool No 1 Alisson echoed those sentiments, adding: “He’s a player that helps us a lot, sometimes it looks like he’s not in the game but suddenly a perfect touch, he puts the ball in the top corner. That’s his quality, his strength as well.

“We are lucky to have him but we always have to highlight the hard work the team had and a lot to improve but good enough to win the game.”

READ MORE ➡️ Mo Salah: Liverpool superstar’s most outrageous stats which show Slot why he’s simply irreplaceable

Only transfer Salah will make revealed as Liverpool realisation strikes

Salah has yet to publicly speak out on his future since that “as you know this is my last year” bombshell delivered live on Sky Sports following the 3-0 win at Manchester United at the very start of last month.

However, in the wake of those comments, a whole flurry of claims and counter-claims have been made about the player’s future and with his current £350,000 arrangement due to expire on June 30.

TEAMtalk sources have informed us that Liverpool ‘now expect’ Salah to leave following a recent round of talks over his future and with the 32-year-old strongly linked with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

However, both Real Madrid and PSG have been mentioned as possible suitors in recent weeks, understandably attracted by the fact they can potentially land one of the world’s most deadly attackers without having to pay a penny in transfer fees.

Journalist Graeme Bailey, though, insists there is only one move Salah will make if he leaves Anfield.

“The big Spanish clubs are not necessarily trailing him now,” Bailey told Rousing the Kop. “Maybe he might fancy Spain possibly but I think if he decided to leave it probably would be for the Saudi project.

“He wants to have that impact in Saudi as being a top player and to help Arab football in the Middle East.

“I’m not sure I could see him going to another club in Europe. Could he have a season at PSG, a season at Bayern Munich? It’s obviously possible but I personally still think his next move will be to Saudi.”

Zubimendi breaks silence on Liverpool rejection / denials on Rodrygo, Nunez

Meanwhile, the one that got away for Slot over the summer – Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi – has finally spoken out on the summer saga following his decision to remain with his hometown club.

It has recently been claimed that the Euro 2024 winner now regrets his decision to reject the transfer, though he finally issued responded to that when questioned on Wednesday.

“My philosophy is to do what I feel at all times,” Zubimendi told Basque outlet Noticias de Gipuzkoa. “So far, things have gone well for me.

“It is true that there was a lot of noise. I went through uncomfortable moments. The best thing for me was to stay here and I am happy and at peace. There is a lot of noise because of the press but in the end everything is easier than all that.”

Zubimendi has since been linked with Manchester City but having rejected the Reds, the midfielder has now addressed those claims he now regrets his decision.

In other news, it was claimed that Liverpool were ready to sell Darwin Nunez to Atletico Madrid and use the funds to sign Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo, who is seemingly viewed by some as a possible replacement for Salah.

However, trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano has moved to debunk both those rumours.

Liverpool, though, do continue to be linked with Rodrygo’s Real Madrid teammate, Aurelien Tchouameni, amid claims that a major doubt in Carlo Ancelotti’s mind will see his sale to Anfield greenlighted.

Salah’s incredible goals and assists tally for Liverpool season by season