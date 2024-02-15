Liverpool in panic mode as Euro giant names Xabi Alonso as their top choice to replace exit-bound boss

Bayern Munich could reportedly ruin Liverpool’s plan to bring in Xabi Alonso to replace Jurgen Klopp, in what would be a major blow for the Reds.

Klopp announced his decision to leave Anfield at the end of the season last month and the Reds have already begun the search for his successor.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Alonso is at the top of Liverpool’s shortlist to replace Klopp. The Spaniard has impressed as Bayer Leverkusen boss since joining them in 2022.

The German club are currently top of the Bundesliga table and on course for their first title since 2011. They recently beat Bayern Munich 3-0 in a crucial top-of-the-table clash.

That result has put huge pressure on Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel. According to talkSPORT, it is ‘increasingly likely’ that the former Chelsea man will be sacked in the summer.

Now, Bayern are reportedly considering appointing Alonso as their new manager if Tuchel does leave at the end of the season, as expected.

Xabi Alonso is Bayern’s ‘preferred choice’ to replace Tuchel

Tuchel has faced significant challenges this season. Bayern are already out of the DFB Pokal, are trailing behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, and struggling in the Champions League.

They are currently five points adrift from Leverkusen in the table and based on current form, that gap looks set to only get bigger.

As a result, Bayern are reportedly looking for potential replacements for Tuchel, especially after they lost 1-0 to Lazio in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Wednesday.

TalkSPORT state that Alonso is the ‘preferred choice’ at Bayern, given his past stint with the club during his playing career, from 2014 to 2017.

They are ‘eager’ to appoint Alonso ‘before Liverpool does.’ This could mean that the coach will be forced to choose between two of the teams he played.

Alonso was a Liverpool player between 2004 and 2009 and won four trophies with the Merseyside club, including the Champions League.

He remains a very popular figure among the Red’s fanbase and many see him as the perfect man to replace Klopp.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how this story develops in the coming months.

