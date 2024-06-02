Liverpool perfectly primed to build on Klopp legacy with ‘nice guy’ Arne Slot

Arne Slot and Liverpool are a match made in heaven according to former Reds stopper

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Sander Westerveld believes that his former Sparta Rotterdam teammate Arne Slot will be a perfect fit to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Slot marked his first day in charge of Liverpool as Head Coach on Saturday 1 June moving on from a successful spell in charge of Feyenoord.

The Dutch coach is thought of as a near-perfect fit to take over a team directed by Klopp.

Slot helped guide Feyenoord to the league title in 2022/23, won the KNVB Cup, and earned the Eredivisie Coach of the Season honour twice in just three seasons.

Westerveld believes that Slot has the qualities needed to take Liverpool forward as a club and build on the platform Klopp has laid with the squad.

“The minute I heard Arne’s name [linked], I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s actually a perfect fit.’

“Over the years people talk about Arne in Holland and they always compared him with Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp.

“He always showed Liverpool clips during training sessions and analysing games. He was showing Liverpool clips on how to play. He’s playing in a similar style. It’s been well-documented how he plays, what he wants in a team.

“Apart from that, he’s also a genuine nice guy. He’s always in for a joke, which is really important because it gives a sort of balance in the team, in the group – focus, train hard, have a laugh when you can. Take the pressure off certain situations but never lose the focus on winning games.

“It’s easy to motivate the first XI but if you talk about the players that are on the bench, 12 to 25, they’re all happy with him as well in all the clubs he’s trained, so that’s really important and says enough as well.”

Arne Slot the player was already like a coach

Westerveld revealed that Slot showed that he would be a great coach even when he was still a player.

He said that Slot was the kind of player who always wanted to go deeper and learn more about the game, and he was always talking to coaches.

“This is a guy that deals with pressure as a football player, as a coach,” Westerveld continued.

“As a player, you could always see he would become a coach. He was always discussing with the manager at half-time, he was the one who was always talking.

“It’s just amazing if you see what he did in all the three teams that he trained. I’m really looking forward to his style.”

