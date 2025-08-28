Liverpool have ‘informed’ Roma of their change in stance over a fan favourite’s move, with a deal now likelier to occur, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer headlines around Anfield at present continue to be dominated by Marc Guehi and Alexander Isak. However, bubbling under the surface are Liverpool’s attempts to trim their squad even further.

Kostas Tsimikas – now third choice at left-back following Milos Kerkez’s arrival – has the green light to leave.

Liverpool initially sought a permanent sale and told confirmed suitor Roma as much.

“AS Roma have approached Liverpool today for Kostas Tsimikas to join on initial loan deal,” wrote Fabrizio Romano on Monday.

“Tsimikas wants the move but no green light to the formula yet as #LFC insist on permanent exit. There are two more clubs in the race for the Greek left-back.”

The other two clubs understood to be interested in signing Tsimikas are Marseille and Nottingham Forest.

However, a move to Roma could yet occur after the latest from Ronano revealed Liverpool have now opened the door to a straight loan.

That increases the chances of a deal getting done, though it’s not yet a slam dunk despite Tsimikas pushing for the move.

Explainng why, Romano wrote on X: “Liverpool have informed AS Roma tonight about Kostas Tsimikas now available on straight loan.

“Roma are considering whether to proceed and get deal done as they wanted a buy option clause.

“Tsimikas, pushing a lot as he wants Roma.”

Tsimikas a victim of circumstance

The arrival of Milos Kerkez (£40m – Bournemouth) arose due to the sharp decline of Andy Robertson last term.

The Scot is unquestionably Liverpool’s greatest left-back in the Premier League era, though the 31-year-old’s decline was impossible to ignore.

However, three into one does not go and the odd man out is fan favourite, Kostas Tsimikas.

Ironically, had Robertson still been the player he once was, Kerkez would not have been signed and Tsimikas would be staying.

Unfortunately for the player referred to among Liverpool fans as the ‘Greek Scouser’, Tsimikas’ demotion to third place in the pecking order is not a result of his own shortcomings.

