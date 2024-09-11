Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is stepping up his hunt to sign Loic Bade as Virgil van Dijk’s ideal successor at Anfield, per reports in Spain – and the Sevilla defender’s stats illustrate he could be the perfect heir.

Van Dijk has proved one of the best signings in the modern history of Liverpool FC, arriving at the club from Southampton in January 2018 for a fee of £75m – a Reds transfer record at the time. And while he has played a leading role in helping the Reds win seven major honours in that time, his contract at Anfield expires at the end of the current season.

Having recently confirmed his desire to remain on Merseyside and continue leading Liverpool into their new era under Arne Slot, time stands still for no man and the defender turned 33 over the summer.

Nonetheless, while Liverpool would well be wise to extend their captain’s contract, the Merseysiders are notoriously strong planners for the future, exemplified by the summer capture of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia.

Now according to Fijaches, Hughes has shown a ‘persistent interest’ in luring Bade to Anfield, with the French defender seen as the ‘ideal successor’ to Van Dijk.

However, any deal for the 24-year-old will not come cheap with the former Nottingham Forest loanee recently signing a new deal with a release clause now set at €60m (£50.6m / $66.3m) and with Sevilla understood to be not willing to listen to offers below his exit fee and with competition for his services tough.

To that end, Liverpool are not alone in their pursuit of Bade, with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain also hot on his trail.

Liverpool keen to land failed former Nottingham Forest man

The new regime on Anfield have shown meticulous detail when it comes to transfer planning. While willing to wait for the right candidate to come to mind, they have also shown they are willing to pay whatever it takes once that candidate has been identified.

That was certainly the case with Martin Zubimendi earlier in the summer, whom the Reds also agreed to pay the €60m release clause for. But when the Real Sociedad midfielder rejected the move, Hughes decided against signing an alternative and went back to the drawing board to consider the right candidate.

Our sources understand that a central defender will be high up on Liverpool’s wishlist during the 2025 windows so links to Bade could well prove accurate.

Liverpool lost Joel Matip at the end of last season, with the experienced defender having been released at the end of his contract. And while he was not replaced – with Slot instead happy to rely on talented youngster Jarell Quansah – the situation that is creeping up on them with Van Dijk is likely to make them act.

Bade has certainly had an interesting career in that valuation actually bellies a tricky spell he previously had in the Premier League while with Nottingham Forest.

He moved to the City Ground on a season’s loan from Rennes in September 2022, but failed to make a single appearance under Steve Cooper and with the loan being cut short in January. That allowed Bade to move to Sevilla, where within four months he had won the Europa League and scored en route to the final.

Reflecting on his failed spell at Forest, Bade said: “It was the coach’s responsibility He had other preferences in his choices, and I respected him.

“I don’t know what would have happened because I didn’t get the chance to play, but I’ll take the fact that I’m important here and now.”

Liverpool have contractual issues to fix

Bade continued: “(Now) it could be the best moment of my career. Also, in a stretch with Lens. And a few months ago, it was one of the worst. In football, there are moments that change, but it’s clear that the last few months have been very good.

“I’ve even managed to score important goals, like the one against Manchester United.”

Van Dijk, though, isn’t the only major contract issue Liverpool will need to fix at Anfield over the coming weeks and months.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is reported to have ‘refused’ Liverpool’s opening offer to him. Amid ongoing links to Real Madrid, that is an issue the Reds will hope to resolve quickly.

But there is better news over the future of Mo Salah with Fabrizio Romano delivering a promising update on the Egyptian superstar’s contract renewal talks.

Meanwhile, the man who managed to get the best out of Salah, former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, has been strongly backed to return to management in 2025.

How does Bade compare to Van Dijk?

If Liverpool do manage to land upon Bade, they will be signing a central defender widely regarded as one of the best centre-halves in the Spanish game.

Per FBref, he ranks among the top 3% of his central peers across all of Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for tackles won (2.69) and successful take-ons (0.58) per 90 minutes.

Over the last calendar year, he also boasts an average of 2.77 aerial duels per 90 over that time. His passing is not bad too, with an average accuracy of 83.1%, though that is down on most of his rivals, showing an area of obvious improvement.

Van Dijk, by comparison, remains the real deal and right at the top of the tree across Europe’s top five leagues.

And for tackles won (1.13) and successful take-ons (0.08), Van Dijk is very much behind Bade.

But where Van Dijk does excel is in evey other aspect of defending, with the Reds star boasting a pass accuracy of 91.6% and winning an average of a dominant 4.03 aerial duels per 90.

Van Dijk is also in the top 3% when compared to his peers when it comes to shots, shot-creating actions and touches in the opposition’s box.