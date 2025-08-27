Liverpool reportedly view a Bayern Munich forward as their ‘ideal replacement’ for Mohamed Salah, and the Bundesliga outfit are planning on ‘cashing in’.

There’s been a lot of movement in the forward ranks at Anfield this summer. Hugo Ekitike has joined and Liverpool are still trying to lure Newcastle striker Alexander Isak in.

In terms of outgoings, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Ben Doak have all been sold.

Diaz has gone to Bayern Munich, where in two games, he already has two goals and two assists.

Liverpool could retaliate by signing a Bayern star of their own, according to Bayern Space.

They report the Premier League champions view Michael Olise as the ‘ideal replacement’ for Salah – though there is no suggestion that he is going to leave soon.

Liverpool will have competition for the former Crystal Palace man, as Manchester City are said to be ‘highly interested’ in Olise, and Chelsea’s position on the potential transfer depends on their sporting progress.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool XI after dream end to summer transfer window with £190m signing blitz

Bayern open to cashing in on Olise

Bayern Space reported recently that Olise has a release clause in his contract – though its value was not revealed – and once it becomes active in the summer, Liverpool and City will be his ‘preferred destinations’.

In the latest update, they stated sporting director Max Eberl requested approval from Bayern’s supervisory board to remove that release clause and give Olise a new deal, but that was ‘strictly denied’ and it was made clear an extension for the winger is off the table.

In fact, with the board knowing Olise’s exit next summer would bring them a ‘substantial fee,’ they are not worried about it.

Indeed, Bayern are said to be effectively prepared to lose the forward, as their priority is not on building around him, but ‘cashing in’.

Liverpool round-up: More Isak talks set

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Liverpool will continue their push to land Isak from Newcastle.

He said: “At the moment, there is still no ‘OK’ from Newcastle, but Liverpool will insist. I think tonight, tomorrow there will be more conversations, let’s see what’s gonna happen.”

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that Liverpool are keeping an eye on the situation of Dusan Vlahovic, who is prioritising a move to England.

And, an agreement is in place for James McConnell to head on loan to Ajax from Anfield, while Kostas Tsimikas’ exit to Roma has not yet been given the green light.

Olise v Salah