Exclusive: Liverpool planning future of key position, with Prem youngster transfer in sight

Milos Kerkez is a target for the future of the left-back position at Liverpool

Liverpool are continuing to watch Milos Kerkez as they plan for the future of the left-back position, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Reds are looking to add in a couple more positions as they continue to move into a new era under manager Arne Slot. One position they are looking at options for is left-back, with Andrew Robertson now in his 30s and Kostas Tsimikas not viewed as the future of the position by club recruiters.

Sources say that the Anfield side are smart in their recruitment plans but have a list which includes one name that continues to come up again and again. Bournemouth man Kerkez is under review and has been continually watched by Liverpool.

The Hungarian international is seen as a player who has a very good future at the top of the game and his Premier League experience at the young age of 20 makes him a prime candidate. Bournemouth resisted interest in the summer according to sources but some were very surprised Kerkez didn’t make a big move during the window.

Manchester United and Chelsea have both had eyes on the defender and there is major interest in the Bundesliga and Serie A.

Kerkez signed for the Cherries in the summer of 2023 for €17.9m from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar. A former AC Milan youth product, the Hungarian has been a regular for Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth side.

Man Utd also in for Kerkez

There is confirmed interest from Manchester United and they, among the other Premier League elites, view the defender as a target for 2025 and beyond.

If he were to move midway through this season, it would be for a large outlay, and the Cherries would not make it easy for any club to take their young talent in January.

United are also looking at the future of the left-back position as Luke Shaw continues to have injury issues and Tyrell Malacia has not lived up to expectation so far. If they had moved last summer it would have taken over £40million to get Kerkez.

The future looks bright for the Bournemouth man, who may have his pick of clubs if he continues his development but the world’s biggest sides are watching and waiting for the correct opportunity to pounce.

Liverpool keen to grow number of positions

It is not only in defence where Liverpool are interested in improving.

Reports suggest that Xavi Simons is one of their main priorities in the future, with Arne Slot very keen to sign him.

The transfer of Martin Zubimendi is also possible, with the midfielder reportedly regretting not moving to Anfield previously, a decision which he is ready to backtrack on.

But the Reds could potentially see Mohamed Salah leave the club, as TEAMtalk sources have stated he is likely to run down his contract and leave at the end of the campaign.

How has Kerkez developed

Kerkez is slowly developing into a more useful asset in the Premier League compared to has statistics in the Netherlands, particularly defensively.

In terms of tackles per 90 minutes, in his final Eredivisie season, Kekrez made 1.82 per game, and that tally became 2.15 in his first Premier League season.

He made 1.42 blocks in his first season in the English top flight, compared to 1.31 in the last with AZ.

He did make significantly less shot-taking actions, though, at 1.46 per game in his first Premier League season compared to 2.42 in his final term in the Eredivisie.

Liverpool like attacking full-backs, so may want to see more from Kerkez before they go all in for him.

