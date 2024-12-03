Liverpool are soon to make approaches for both Milos Kerkez and Martin Zubimendi

Liverpool are planning for the transfers of Milos Kerkez and Martin Zubimendi, and a move for the latter could be a simple one to pull off, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Liverpool have had a stellar start to life under Arne Slot and are now in a great position to win the league in the Dutchman’s first season in charge. After beating Man City in their last game they are nine points clear at the top and don’t look like slowing down.

They are also not sitting on their hands when it comes to improving the squad and have two key targets in mind for the January window. A new left-back and central midfielder are priority positions and the Reds have identified two perfect targets.

Kerkez is one of the most exciting young players in the Premier League and at just 20 years old already has a wealth of experience in the world’s best division.

As TEAMtalk previously revealed, Liverpool are big fans and the Hungarian is seen as the perfect player to come in and help Andy Robertson.

Bournemouth sources say the club hope to keep him for the rest of this campaign but are not writing off bids in January due to the level of interest around him.

They will want at least £40million to start the conversation but this has not put off the league leaders, who are aware that Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the full-back.

The Hungary international is looked after by his relatives and they will help him make the best move for his career. His current deal runs until the summer of 2028 at Bournemouth.

Zubimendi on Liverpool’s radar

Liverpool are also looking at a fresh pair of legs in the middle of the park and have had eyes on Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi for a number of months. They tried to convince him to move in the summer but there was no luck in shifting him from his boyhood side.

The 25-year-old is someone who has major interest and Liverpool face strong competition from Arsenal, who are seriously considering another approach in the winter window.

Both Premier League giants are considering placing bids of £51million to activate the midfielder’s release clause and then trying to convince him to leave the club he loves for the riches of the English game.

Sources state the Spanish international has a desire to play on the biggest stage, which could help Liverpool’s cause.

It’s said there will be no issue in any contract talks and Zubimendi will be offered far more at Anfield than he is currently earning in Spain.

Sociedad sources state they don’t expect the midfielder to be at the club next season and he will leave in January or the summer of 2025.

Liverpool round-up: TAA future unclear

Liverpool seem to have more chance at keeping Trent Alexander-Arnold at the club than it was previously believed, with TEAMtalk aware they are determined and feel the right-back will pen fresh terms.

However, they have got four right-back targets in view for if that does not happen: Vanderson, Lutsharel Geertruida, Jeremie Frimpong and Amar Dedic.

Liverpool are also in danger of losing Mohamed Salah on a free transfer, and it’s believed he’d be willing to pen a new deal, but is frustrated that the Reds have not placed one on the table for him.

Meanwhile, they could succeed in landing Spanish midfielder Oihan Sancet, as a report states they’re ready to offer Athletic Club his full release clause.

Liverpool January priorities