Liverpool plot £85m snare after Zubimendi as Chelsea man will remain locked away for now

Antono Silva could follow Martin Zubimendi through the door at Liverpool, but Levi Colwill remains unavailable

Liverpool reportedly appreciate Antonio Silva for the centre-back position, as they are plotting defensive moves, with the transfer of Martin Zubimendi gaining traction.

The Reds are yet to make a single signing this summer. The clock is ticking for Arne Slot to recruit anyone for his new club, though it seems moves are coming.

After a couple of months of silence, it looks like Zubimendi could be getting close to becoming Slot’s first signing at Anfield.

Reports suggest Liverpool are in talks with Real Sociedad, who want to receive the full £52million release clause for the Spaniard.

Though it has been suggested that the club’s manager, Imanol Alguacil, has held multiple meetings with Zubimendi this week to try to convince him to stay.

And given he rejected the chance to move to Arsenal last summer, there is a chance he could once again decide to remain with his boyhood club.

But according to GIVEMESPORT, ‘progress has been made’ by Liverpool in convincing him to join.

As such, there is optimism that the signing can be made.

Silva sought as centre-back signing

And once Zubimendi is brought through the door, potentially as the Reds’ first signing of the summer, they’ll look to add a centre-back, too.

It’s suggested that Slot is not convinced by Ibrahima Konate, who played 37 games in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp last season.

As such, he has his eyes on some quality defenders, Silva, and Maxence Lacroix.

Both are said to be appreciated ahead of what it’s believed could be a busy end to the summer at Anfield, and the former would cost £85million, owing to his Benfica release clause.

They’re unlikely to accept anything below it, as they have just lost Joao Neves, so won’t want to see the back of another quality player, and Silva played almost every minute of every game last season for the Liga Portugal runners up.

Colwill won’t be moved yet

Levi Colwill, who Liverpool were heavily linked with at times under Klopp, has once again been mentioned.

It seems the Reds are still keen on him under Slot, but know that an exit from Chelsea is near impossible in the next few weeks before the window shuts.

It’s said he could be a target for 2025, but for now, the Blues’ lack of plans to sell will hinder Liverpool.

As such, if they are to go for a central defender in the latter stages of the window, Silva or Lacroix could be courted.

