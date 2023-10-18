Liverpool plot clever deal for generational Bundesliga talent that ticks big boxes for Klopp and FSG

Following on from Tuesday’s reports that Liverpool are in the running to sign Jamal Musiala, it’s now reported that the Reds want the Bayern Munich youngster on board due to his huge resale value.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano and German publication BILD brought news of the Reds being in contention to sign the highly-rated Jamal Musiala on Tuesday.

Despite being just 20 years of age, the Germany international is already one of world football’s finest attacking midfielders and is considered to be a generational talent.

Musiala is under contract with Bayern until 2026, though BILD relayed news of talks regarding an extension being on hold.

The outlet also claims Musiala is privately growing weary of not being given an extended run in the starting XI under Thomas Tuchel.

And that news has alerted some of Europe’s top clubs, with Chelsea and Manchester City likely to pose a significant threat to Liverpool if Musiala is available for transfer.

The report adds that the current international break has been ‘like a cure’ for Musiala, as he was a key player under Julian Nagelsmann and performed well because of it.

However, he does not enjoy that same relationship with Tuchel, as he battles with veteran star Thomas Muller for a regular starting spot.

Indeed, Muller is winning out at the moment as plays a support role to Harry Kane in the Bayern attack.

But despite the fact that Musiala, 20, is being forced into cameo appearances at the moment, Bayern are still looking to extend the player’s contract – as they are fully aware of clubs circling for his signature.

Klopp a massive Musiala fan

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is known to be a big fan of the player, with the club’s owners FSG also keen on a deal ‘especially due to his resale value’ because of his age.

A fresh report that emerged on Wednesday states that even if Liverpool had to pay a big sum for the 20-year-old, they could still sell him on for a massive profit further down the line.

The Anfield outfit’s chances of potentially doing a deal have been handed a boost too, as Bayern’s negotiations over a new deal have been suspended for the next few months.

The report adds that Musiala and his team want to wait and see how Bayern develops under Tuchel and the role that he playing going forward.

The Bavarian side had promised he would be one of the faces of the future but that has not been the case so far under the former Chelsea chief.

It’s reported that Musiala also wants to earn €8m-a-year and it remains to be seen if Bayern are prepared to pay up.

The report ends by stating that Musiala is too much of a team man to complain publicly about his current situation, although it is ‘gnawing’ at him.

One thing is for sure, the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and City will all be watching the situation closely and the rest of the season pans out.

The Reds are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they host Everton in the first Merseyside derby of the campaign.

