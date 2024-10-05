Liverpool manager Arne Slot is reported to have identified Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze as an upgrade for Dominik Szoboszlai amid claims the Hungarian’s future at Anfield is under threat – while the cost of a double raid on the Eagles has also come to light.

The Reds have made a brilliant start to life under Slot, who has won eight of his nine matches in charge ahead of Saturday lunchtime’s trip to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Making a mockery of claims they would suffer a dip following the exit of Jurgen Klopp at the end of last season, hopes are alive that Liverpool could challenge for the game’s top prizes this season.

Their success so far is all the more remarkable considering Slot has only added one player – Federico Chiesa – to his squad, though another in Giorgi Mamardashvili has agreed to join next summer.

While taking time to assess the squad inherited from Klopp, Slot will have money to spend in 2025 and is casting his eyes on ways to improve the players he already has at his disposal.

One man the Reds boss has set his sights on finding an upgrade for is Szoboszlai amid claims that Slot feels he does not deliver enough goals or assists for the position he occupies in the Liverpool side and for the talent he possesses.

According to Football Insider, Slot is targeting an upgrade for the Hungarian and has already set his sights on Crystal Palace playmaker Eze, who will be free to leave Selhurst Park in 2025 if his exit clause is met.

The 26-year-old is one of the most gifted players in the Premier League and has a £68m clause that becomes active next year with Tottenham in hot pursuit of his signature.

However, the report now claims Liverpool are giving serious thoughts to his signing – and could even look to make it a double raid on the Eagles, with his teammate Marc Guehi also in their sights.

What has Slot said about Dominik Szoboszlai?

Guehi was the subject of a mammoth offer worth £75m from Newcastle over the summer and the Magpies could rekindle their interest in 2025.

However, we understand that, were Liverpool to pursue a deal, then a move to Merseyside would very much be the England defender’s preferred option. Guehi is very happy at Palace and respectful of the part they have played in his rise in the game. However, we’ve been told that a move to Anfield would be of serious interest to the player, while Slot himself has also been convinced of his qualities.

As a result, a potential double raid on the Eagles would cost the Merseysiders a minimum £143m.

As for Szoboszlai, Slot has been pretty open about the Hungarian’s need to produce better numbers.

Only two of Liverpool’s 23 goals across all competitions this season have come from midfield, with Slot clear that is an area that needs immediate improvement.

Speaking after the Hungarian got on the scoresheet during the 3-1 Champions League win over AC Milan, Slot said: “He’s been important for us, especially until now in our work when we don’t have the ball. He’s been outstanding in his pressing game.

“I think something that we have to work on with him is that he’s also even more involved in scoring goals and creating chances for us.

“Last season he scored three [in the league] if I remember correctly and for an attacking midfielder at Liverpool, his numbers need to go up.

“But I’m really happy with the way he’s done until now and I’m 100 per cent sure that if he plays in a team with so much quality around him, with the quality he has he will in the end score more goals for us as well.”

Szoboszlai was also overlooked for Saturday’s game at Selhurst Park, with his place in the team going to Curtis Jones and leaving Slot to explain to TNT Sports: “Dom is putting so so so much effort in his pressing. You wonder can he continue doing it every three days. It’s also good for us to have more than three midfielders.”

Konate set for new deal as ‘agent’ Salah holds chat with Fulham star

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly keen to open new contract talks with Ibrahima Konate, with the Frenchman’s current arrangement due to expire in summer 2026.

The centre-half is closing on 100 appearances for the Reds since a £36m move from RB Leipzig in summer 2021 and has become a first-choice player under Slot.

Renewing his deal, though, has now taken on more significance to the Reds in light of Virgil van Dijk’s ongoing contractual situation and with the Reds skipper having turned 33 over the summer.

The Reds are yet to extend either Van Dijk, Mo Salah or Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contracts though, with the trio all free to negotiate overseas moves from January 1, as things stand.

Alexander-Arnold has been strongly linked with Real Madrid, though Fabrizio Romano has spoken out to play down speculation over a move to the Bernabeu for the Reds vice-captain.

On the subject of Salah, another reported Liverpool target – Fulham’s Antonee Robinson – has lifted the lid on the cheeky in-game chat he once had with the Egyptian amid reports a January swoop could be on the cards.

