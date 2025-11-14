Liverpool manager Arne Slot is keen to bring in a new winger in 2026

Liverpool are in the process of drawing up a shortlist of exciting winger targets, and reports suggest that a move for an electric Bundesliga star is in the pipeline.

Arne Slot is thought to be keen on bringing in more competition for the likes of Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah, and an eventual successor to the latter.

Many exciting names are on Liverpool’s radar for the next two transfer windows, but one that may not be familiar to some is RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande.

The 19-year-old joined Leipzig over the summer and has set the Bundesliga alight with his performances, with three goals and three assists in 10 league appearances so far.

Reports from Germany suggested earlier this week that Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have all been keeping tabs on Diomande, with a view to a potential transfer in 2026.

And now, journalist Graeme Bailey has reported that the interest from Liverpool is genuine, and interestingly, claims that Diomande has a HUGE release clause in his deal.

“Diomande is an extraordinary talent. Everyone loves him, and Liverpool are one of those. This boy is remarkable, he’s definitely one to keep an eye on,” Bailey told Rousing the Kop.

“12 months ago, he was playing high school football in America. He is one that everybody wants, a special, special player, and Liverpool are in the mix for sure.

“He’s got a €100m (£88.4m $116m) release clause, they paid €20m (£17.7m / $23.2m) for him in the summer after he had only been playing football for six months. That shows you how much they liked him; their scouts did a brilliant job.”

Liverpool actively searching for their next winger

Diomande will not be short of suitors if his career continues on its current trajectory, but luring him from Leipzig will not be straightforward for Liverpool.

The Ivorian international is contracted until 2030, which puts Leipzig in a very strong negotiating position. They may well demand his €100m release clause in full should the Reds come calling in 2026.

And while the links with Diomande seem to be gathering pace, TEAMtalk understands that they have other wingers on their radar.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed in an exclusive update yesterday (November 13) that Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo figures highly on Liverpool’s shortlist.

Tottenham are also big admirers of the 25-year-old, but Liverpool will be tough to beat in the race should they make a serious move.

Crucially, Semenyo is understood to be ‘very keen’ on a switch to Anfield.

With Slot on the hunt for a long-term Salah successor, signing a proven Premier League performer like Semenyo, rather than Diomande, might be a better move.

Latest Liverpool news: Konate ultimatum / Brutal Salah claim

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Liverpool have given Ibrahima Konate an ultimatum: sign a new contract or be sold in January.

Real Madrid are interested in the centre-back, whose current contract at Anfield is set to expire next summer.

In other news, Slot has been urged to DROP Salah from his starting XI after his poor start to the season.

