Liverpool plotting £40m January signing with Tsimikas included in Fulham swap

Liverpool could use Tsimikas as bait to seal a a deal with Fulham

Liverpool are targeting a new left-back in January and are willing to include Kostas Tsimikas in a cash-plus-player agreement with Fulham, according to a report.

Tsimikas, 28, has made 11 appearances this season including starts in three of Liverpool’s four Champions League encounters.

The Greek’s importance has heightened amid concerns Andy Robertson may be a fading force, though Tsimikas could be sacrificed if it helps sign Robertson’s long-term replacement.

That’s according to TBR Football who state Liverpool are sizing up Fulham left-back, Antonee Robinson.

The Reds are described as ‘huge fans’ of the 27-year-old USA international who is valued around the £40m mark by Fulham.

A January swoop is on the agenda and the report claimed Liverpool ‘are prepared to offer Tsimikas as a makeweight.’

The purpose of including Tsimikas as part of any negotiations with Fulham would be twofold. Firstly, his inclusion would provide Fulham with a readymade replacement and secondly, it would help lower the deal’s projected £40m cost.

Liverpool seek permission from Bournemouth

Various other outlets have concurred with the notion Liverpool are in the market for fresh blood at left-back. However, Anfield Watch state Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is actually the club’s No 1 target and not Robinson.

They claimed Liverpool have asked Bournemouth for permission to speak with Kerkez and his camp regarding personal terms.

The 21-year-old was termed happy on the south coast, though Kerkez would reportedly be open to hearing what Liverpool have to say.

TEAMtalk reported on Liverpool’s budding interest in Kerkez in late-October. We understand Kerkez is ready to take the next step in his career and would be open to leaving Bournemouth if the chance to join one of the league’s elite arose.

Manchester United are also understood to hold strong interest in Kerkez, though the subsequent arrival of Ruben Amorim could result in the club’s transfer targets changing.

Latest Liverpool news – Chiesa, Zubimendi

In other news, The Athletic have stressed there is ‘no truth’ to claims Liverpool are ready to part ways with Federico Chiesa in January.

The often-injured Italian has been linked with a quick-fire return to Serie A, though those suggestions are wide of the mark.

Elsewhere, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool remain “big fans” of summer target Martin Zubimendi. However, Arne Slot isn’t the only manager full of admiration for the player, with Mikel Arteta and Xabi Alonso smitten with the Real Sociedad man too.

“What I want to tell you today is that Liverpool are still monitoring Martin Zubimendi on a constant basis,” Romano told his YouTube channel.

“It’s also true that there are two managers who are big fans of Zubimendi, apart from we know Liverpool and Arne Slot, what they already did last summer and they remain interested and keep monitoring the player. Mikel Arteta also appreciates Zubimendi and also Xabi Alonso.”

The Independent recently claimed Arsenal could look to sign Zubimendi next summer. Amid growing speculation Alonso will succeed Carlo Ancelotti at The Bernabeu, Real Madrid could also emerge as a genuine contender for the midfield maestro next year.

Antonee Robinson vs Milos Kerkez