Liverpool plotting clever double January raid for Man City star and winger with 13 assists, as Klopp’s budget confirmed

Liverpool are sizing up a canny double deal in January that would involve moving six months in advance to sign the potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to a report.

Salah, 31, remains Liverpool’s most potent attacking force. The Egyptian megastar has returned 23 goal contributions in 24 matches across all competitions this term. However, the Saudi Arabian question continues to linger.

Al-Ittihad verbally offered Liverpool £150m for the forward last summer. The Reds flatly refused and have made it crystal clear they won’t sell next month either.

Al-Ittihad aren’t content to take no for an answer, however, and might not be alone from the Saudi Pro League in posing Liverpool a problem in the future.

Liverpool’s decision on Salah could be different at season’s end, at which time Salah will be 32 and have entered the final year of his contract at Anfield.

Of more pressing concern to Jurgen Klopp and co is the fact Salah will miss time in the early stages of 2024 due to international commitments.

Salah will go for glory with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations which will run from January 13 to February 11.

Factoring in pre-tournament preparations and potential post-tournament celebrations back in Egypt, ESPN state Salah could miss up to six weeks as a result.

The report – which offers a comprehensive outline on Liverpool’s January transfer plans – states the Reds could ‘move early’ and bring Johan Bakayoko to the club next month.

Liverpool to repeat Diaz, Gakpo trick with Bakayoko?

The Belgium international, 20, plays for Dutch side PSV Eindhoven where he’s racked up 13 assists across all competitions this season.

The left-footed right winger was the subject of a hefty Brentford bid worth €40m last summer. Fabrizio Romano claimed the move was on the cusp of completion until Bakayoko backed out at the eleventh hour.

Part of the player’s reasoning was the lure of Champions League football which PSV could offer. Brentford’s interest in the explosive forward has maintained, while Tottenham too have been linked.

But per ESPN, Liverpool can now be considered serious contenders in the race to sign Bakayoko and their January transfer budget of £40m should fully cover the fee required.

Snapping the winger up in January would not only give Klopp his long-term replacement for Salah, but would also provide short-term cover for when Salah goes to AFCON.

Liverpool have shown a willingness to sign forwards in the winter window in recent times. Luis Diaz arrived in January of 2022, while Cody Gakpo followed suit one year later.

Liverpool size up Kalvin Phillips, but Newcastle talks already underway

The other major transfer target namechecked by ESPN is Man City outcast, Kalvin Phillips.

It’s acknowledged City may flatly refuse to do business with Liverpool given the Reds are a genuine title challenger this season.

Nonetheless, Phillips is on the chopping block and a loan exit to see out the season is on the cards.

Juventus and Newcastle have both shown strong interest in the 27-year-old and TEAMtalk exclusively learned on Thursday morning that talks over a switch to St. James’ Park are advancing.

Nonetheless, a transfer to Anfield could represent a sexier option, not least because they may pip Phillips’ City side to the league title come May.

Alexis Mac Allister has generally been Klopp’s preferred option for the holding role in midfield this season. However, the Argentine is not a specialist in the role and deputising in a deeper position limits his attacking flair.

Signing Phillips on a six-month loan would free up Mac Allister to assume a box-to-box role.

