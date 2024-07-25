Liverpool plotting devastating £98m double raid on Prem side which will anger Arsenal, Man Utd

Rayan Ait-Nouri and Pedro Neto could both be Liverpool-bound this summer

Liverpool are reportedly looking to go harder for Wolves winger Pedro Neto, while they will continue their pursuit of his teammate, Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The Reds are yet to make a move in this summer’s transfer window. It’s unlikely it’ll stay that way throughout the latter stages of the window, particularly with a new boss in charge.

Indeed, there is almost no chance Arne Slot wants to move forwards with the exact same players as Jurgen Klopp utilised at the club.

According to recent reports, a late transfer window blitz is incoming from the Reds.

It’s said a wide forward, a defensive-midfielder and a centre-back are the main objectives of Slot before the window shuts.

But one other position it seems that could be improved is left-back, with Liverpool having been linked with Wolves’ Ait-Nouri for some time.

That Andy Robertson is 30 and struggled with injuries last term suggests competition could come in and vie for his place.

It’s suggested that Ait-Nouri will cost £38million, due to an apparent release clause in his contract.

DON’T MISS: The seven most expensive defenders Liverpool have ever signed, with next big deal due

Liverpool want £98m double deal

And he is not the only man that Liverpool could deprive Wolves of.

Alongside their consideration of luring Ait-Nouri in, GIVEMESPORT states Liverpool are upping the ante in their pursuit of winger Neto.

They have been linked with him for a while, but Arsenal are suggested to be ahead of them.

However, GMS states Liverpool have been in touch with Neto’s representatives to discuss the possibility of a summer move to Anfield.

And their expectation is now that his agent, Jorge Mendes, will push for Neto to secure a big move.

The Reds want for the Portuguese to compete with Luis Diaz and Co, with everyone on level footing now that Slot is at the helm.

And if Neto is to be signed, GMS states it’ll cost the Reds £60million, given interest from other big Premier League sides.

That means that if both he and Ait-Nouri are signed, Liverpool will have shelled £98million on the Wolves pair, in a statement double raid which will show their desire to immediately improve under Slot.

It’ll also put Manchester United, who are firmly in the race for Ait-Nouri, and Arsenal, on the back foot, and getting closer to the latter, who finished a place above Liverpool last season, can only be a good thing.

READ MORE: Liverpool winger targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window