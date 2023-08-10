Liverpool plotting familiar raid on Premier League rivals for outstanding left-back target

Liverpool are reportedly considering making another raid on Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion for an outstanding defensive target.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is still looking to add to his squad before the close of the summer transfer window, with a new midfielder and defender known to be on the agenda.

Southampton’s Romeo Lavia remains Liverpool’s top target to bolster their engine room, although Chelsea are looking to throw a spanner in the works of that move by making a £48million offer for the 19-year-old.

But, according to a report that emerged on Thursday, Klopp also wants Seagulls lef-back Pervis Estupinan.

The Anfield chief wants a long-term succession plan in place for Andy Roberston, 29, and Football Transfers claims 25-year-old Estupinan is that man.

The Ecuador international enjoyed an excellent campaign with Brighton last season, having joined in an £18m deal from Villarreal just over 12 months ago. Indeed, the speed in which he adjusted to the pace of English football was particularly noticeable.

And with Robertson set to turn 30 at the start of next year, the Scotsman is eventually going to need replacing – especially given the physical demands he puts on his body in every outing for the Reds.

The Scotland international is already approaching 300 appearances for the Reds, despite only signing six years ago and is famed for his all-action displays down the left flank.

Estupinan viewed as perfect Robertson replacement

But there is a fear over long-term fitness concerns, leading Klopp to search for a long-term alternative.

Kostas Tsimikas has stepped in admirably at times to give Robertson a rest but there is a drop-off in quality when that happens.

To that end, Klopp reportedly wants the exciting Estupinan on board to provide more of what Robertson offers going forwards.

The Reds begin their Premier League campaign on Sunday when they head to Chelsea in a blockbuster match-up.

