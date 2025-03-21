Liverpool are ready to make Rodrygo their most expensive signing as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to a report, while Real Madrid’s stance on accepting the offer is also revealed.

Salah is a Liverpool legend and has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup (twice) with the Reds. The Egypt international forward, who has scored 243 goals and given 110 assists in 392 appearances for Liverpool so far in his career, could end up winning the league title again with the Merseyside club this campaign.

However, there is a distinct possibility that Salah could leave at the end of the season.

With the 32-year-old’s contract at Liverpool running out in June and no agreement yet on a new deal, the former Chelsea attacker could find himself playing for another club next season.

While Liverpool would love to keep Salah, the Reds are planning for life after the Egyptian and have identified Real Madrid forward Rodrygo as a potential replacement.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are ready to make a bid of €120million (£100.4m, $130m) for Rodrygo in the summer transfer window.

That would make the Brazilian star the most expensive player in Liverpool history, with Darwin Nunez currently holding that honour after the Reds paid £85m (including add-ons) for the Uruguay international striker in 2022.

The Premier League leaders reportedly believe that “Rodrygo could be the ideal replacement for Salah”.

The report has noted that defending Premier League champions Manchester City are also keen on Rodrygo.

Despite having interest from Liverpool and Man City, the 24-year-old Brazil international, whose performances for Madrid have been so good this season that his compatriot and former Barcelona star Neymar described him as “a joke” in February, wants to stay at Madrid and continue to shine for the club where he has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice already.

One point to note about Fichajes is that it is not one of the most reliable sources.

While Liverpool will clearly look to sign a wide player if Salah leaves, one needs to wait for another more reliable source to back the claim that the Reds are planning to make Rodrygo their most expensive signing.

Real Madrid stance on Rodrygo future

According to Fichajes, Madrid have no intention whatsoever of selling Rodrygo in the summer transfer window.

Even if Liverpool offer £100m for the Brazilian, the defending Spanish and European champions will not sell him.

Rodrygo has established himself as a key figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s side and wants to become a legend at the club.

Madrid president Florentino Perez views the forward “as a fundamental pillar in the long-term project and would not accept any offer that does not reach his release clause, a figure practically unattainable for any team”, the report notes.

Rodrygo’s release clause is €1bn (£837m, £1.08bn) according to BBC Sport.

Latest Liverpool news: Stefan de Vrij interest, Levi Colwill contact

With Virgil van Dijk out of contract at the end of the season, Liverpool are on the hunt for a new centre-back.

The Italian media has claimed that Liverpool have taken a shine to Stefan de Vrij.

De Vrij could leave Inter Milan as a free agent this summer, and his salary is affordable for Liverpool.

Another defender that Liverpool are said to be keen on is Chelsea star Levi Colwill.

The Premier League leaders have had Colwill on their radar for a while and are so interested in the 22-year-old centre-back that they have touched base with both Chelsea and the England international star’s camp.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are said to be interested in snapping up Mo Salah on a free transfer this summer.

