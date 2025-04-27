Liverpool are reportedly looking to raid Premier League rivals Crystal Palace for midfielder Adam Wharton in a potential £50million deal being described as a clear upgrade on two current Anfield midfielders.

The 21-year-old midfield talent has been a revelation for Palace since joining from Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2024 and was a real standout performer again as the Eagles reached the FA Cup final with a 3-0 win over Aston Villa at Wembley on Saturday.

Wharton is expected to have plenty of interest in his services this summer. Indeed, TEAMtalk recently revealed that Manchester United are looking to sign the England international in an explosive double midfield deal come the end of the season.

But now a new report from The Sun suggests that Liverpool boss Arne Slot wants to lure the player to Merseyside in a stunning hijack of United’s proposed deal for the midfielder, who is being valued at a relatively bargain £50million price point.

The report adds that Wharton is being viewed as a clear upgrade on the likes of Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones in the Reds engine room, as Slot looks for the Palace man to form a potentially devastating partnership with Ryan Gravenberch in front of his defensive line – allowing Alexis Mac Allister to operate further forward.

Liverpool could also be in need of another body in their midfield, given Harvey Elliott’s continued links with an exit this summer, with Wharton’s strong passing game and tenacious tackling an ideal fit.

It’s also been reported that Arsenal hold a torch for the Eagles star, while United’s need is arguably greater than both Liverpool’s and the Gunners when it comes to midfield depth.

To that end, an eye-catching race is set to develop for one of the Premier League’s top young talents, given that Wharton is still only 21 years of age.

Ferdinand sees Carrick-like traits in Palace star

United legend Rio Ferdinand is clearly a massive fan of Wharton and sees similarities with his former Old Trafford team-mate Michael Carrick in terms of the way the Eagles star plays.

Speaking on his Youtube channel recently, Ferdinand urged the Red Devils to make a move for the Three Lions star, saying: “Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton – I’d go and get him.

“The reason why I’d take him is he’s one that can take the ball and transfer it through the middle of the pitch.

“He’s got a great range of passing. I think he’d be a great addition to the squad, a young English talent as well.

“He’s like Carrick sometimes, the way he slaps the ball about.”

Paying £50m for a player of Wharton’s age and quality appears to be too good to be true, especially if a bidding war ensues for the player. To that end, there is every chance that fee goes up over the coming months, which is exactly what Palace will want.

