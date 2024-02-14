Liverpool prepare bank-breaking deal for superstar who can’t wait to sign despite Klopp exit

Trent Alexander-Arnold will soon receive a gigantic offer to pen fresh terms at Anfield

The reasoning behind the delay in Trent Alexander-Arnold signing a new contract with Liverpool is not a concerning one, with a report revealing the right-back is in line to receive the club’s ‘biggest’ ever offer.

The impending exit of Jurgen Klopp will signal the end of an era at Anfield. The legendary German will walk away at season’s end, while a new sporting director will also be required. Largely going under the radar amid Klopp’s announcement last month was confirmation Jorg Schmadtke would depart after the winter window closed.

The upheaval has been speculated to spill over into the playing personnel too. Indeed, three bona fide superstars – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah – all face uncertain futures.

The trio are all out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 season. Losing any – never mind all – of the three fan favourites would be a crushing blow to the next Reds manager.

However, Football Insider recently reported that not only are Liverpool confident of reaching new agreements with the trio, but all three are ‘open’ to staying.

Today’s update regards Alexander-Arnold who aged 25, is only now entering his prime years as a footballer.

TAA to receive Liverpool’s biggest ever offer

Alexander-Arnold has stepped into a leadership role this term after being named vice-captain in pre-season. The homegrown ace is Liverpool through and through and per a fresh update from FI, is set to be handsomely rewarded.

Firstly, the online outlet clarify the delay in thrashing out an extension ‘is not indicative of a desire to leave.’ Instead, the wait is simply due to the player and club carefully considering how large the new terms should be.

On that front, FI stated Alexander-Arnold is in line to receive Liverpool’s ‘biggest’ ever contract offer.

Whether that relates to the right-back becoming the club’s highest paid player or whether it’s in relation to the overall value of a new agreement wasn’t made clear.

Indeed, a four-year contract worth £250,000-a-week would be worth more than a three-year deal worth £300,000-a-week, for example.

In any case, Alexander-Arnold’s proposed new deal is set to trump the ones being readied for Van Dijk and Salah.

The player’s current salary is reportedly £180,000-a-week and a ‘significant increase’ is coming.

Alexander-Arnold vs Alonso for final piece of the puzzle?

Alexander-Arnold has won every major trophy he’s competed for at Liverpool aside from the Europa League. The Reds are the odds-on favourites to win that competition this season, though may have to go through Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen to do it.

Alonso is the frontrunner to replace Klopp at Anfield on the back of working wonders in Germany.

His Leverkusen side sit five points clear of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga having thumped Thomas Tuchel’s side 3-0 last weekend.

Even more remarkable is the fact Leverkusen are unbeaten across ALL competition this season.

Their record stands at a scarcely believable 27 wins, four draws and zero defeats in 31 matches. Leverkusen’s goal difference in that span is an incredible plus 71.