Liverpool are reportedly ‘willing to pay’ a British record transfer fee to land superstar striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United in the summer.

The Reds already have the most competitive squad in the Premier League. They top the table by 10 points, and it looks likely they’ll coast home to the title.

But there are still gains to be made within the squad. While Mohamed Salah is electric in front of goal, having found the net 27 times so far, no other player has more than 10 Premier League goals this term; the striker with the most is Cody Gakpo, with eight.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Newcastle striker Isak of late, and according to Fichajes, they are ‘willing’ to put an offer of €150million (£130m approx) on the table.

That would comfortably surpass the £115million Chelsea paid to Brighton for Moises Caicedo, making Isak’s the most expensive transfer in British history.

Of course, Newcastle would still have to agree to the transfer, and given their good financial position, that happening is not a given.

Salah can help Isak chances

It’s been suggested by manager Arne Slot that Mohamed Salah’s two-year contract extension at Liverpool can help the club’s chances of landing big players.

“What it might tell you is that we want more next season, and Mo is convinced we can do so. That is positive for us. If I’d put myself in the shoes of a player we might want to sign, it is always nice to tell them while presenting our project that Mo Salah has signed a new contract,” he said.

“It shows how ambitious this club is – Mo, the owners, and the ones who came last summer – we are ambitious to keep performing to the level this club has been at in the last few years.”

With multiple reports suggesting a move for Isak is still being pursued, it seems there’s a chance the striker could be convinced to move, knowing he could form an attack with Salah, the league’s deadliest forward, which could lead to them being the deadliest duo in the top flight.

Liverpool round-up: Coman interest confirmed

Christian Falk has confirmed Liverpool interest in Kingsley Coman, stating: “Liverpool are actually interested in him.”

“Coman is on the shortlist. It’s not to the point where there are negotiations or offers yet, but they’re monitoring his situation, especially after he’s Bayern’s number one sales candidate. Not because they don’t appreciate him, but because they can see him bringing in money.”

Space could be made in Liverpool’s attack via the departure of Federico Chiesa, who’s had a tough time since joining in the summer, and is said to be on the radar or Napoli, as well as three unnamed Premier League clubs.

And though Salah will not be leaving, it was reported a return to Chelsea intrigued him for a period, as he felt he had unfinished business at Stamford Bridge.

