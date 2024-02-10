Liverpool prepare double Fulham raid, with cheaper star to replace trusted Klopp lieutenant

Liverpool are lining up Tosin Adarabioyo as part of a double defender raid on Fulham

Liverpool are turning to Fulham in their quest to reshuffle their defence and the cheaper of two stars they’re eyeing would push one of Jurgen Klopp’s favourites out, according to reports.

The Reds completely overhauled their midfield last summer, with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all arriving.

The forward line won’t require attention any time soon unless Mohamed Salah is lured to Saudi Arabia. None of Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz are older than 27.

As such, it’s the rear-guard where the transfer action will come at Anfield in the summer.

Joel Matip will turn 33 in August and coming off the back of knee surgery, it’s looking more and more unlikely he’ll be offered a new contract.

Matip is a trusted Klopp lieutenant and has rarely let the Reds down. However, Klopp won’t be able to influence owners FSG once he takes his leave from the club.

According to both 90min and the Evening Standard, a Matip exit via free agency is on the cards. 90min state the veteran defender is of interest to Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq who’ll put up a handsome salary offer.

In the event Matip does depart, a new centre-half will be required. Per the Standard, the replacement could come from Fulham.

Tosin to replace Matip at no cost?

They state Liverpool are monitoring 26-year-old Tosin Adarabioyo who could actually be signed without paying a fee.

Tosin is out of contract in the summer and can therefore be signed as a free agent. Tottenham showed strong interest in the centre-half last summer, while AC Milan will pose a threat next summer.

Nonetheless, the lure of joining Liverpool could trump all and the Reds will be reliant on their huge appeal when it comes time to convincing the player.

Indeed, the report stated Tosin is ‘open’ to remaining at Craven Cottage and Fulham are primed to table a fresh contract offer.

It’s not out of the question that Tosin signs and thus puts any exits speculation to bed. But it’s also not out of the question his head is turned by a potential move to Liverpool.

Second Fulham star wanted

Elsewhere, 90min add weight to prior reports claiming Liverpool want to sign left-back Antonee Robinson.

The USA international has quietly developed into one of the Premier League’s most effective left-backs and is known for his high interception rate and marauding displays down the left.

Liverpool do boast a top class star in the position already in Andy Robertson. However, the Scot will turn 30 in March and his high-energy displays will take their toll eventually.

Kostas Tsimikas currently provides back-up to Robertson, though Robinson would unquestionably represent an upgrade on the Greece international.

Robinson is under contract with Fulham until 2028 having signed an extension in July of last year. As such, the Cottagers are well placed to extract maximum value in the event they do cash in.

The American cost Fulham just £2m when signed from Wigan Athletic back in 2020. Marco Silva’s side can rightfully expect to generate at least 10 times that amount if sanctioning a sale.

Signing another left-back would also allow Joe Gomez to provide cover in his more familiar positions of right-back and centre-half.

Gomez had adequately covered the various absences of Robertson and Tsimikas in recent months. However, Liverpool do lose a lot offensively when deploying a right-footed centre-back at left-back.

