Liverpool are ready to thunder in with a competitive bid for a midfielder who dashed Jurgen Klopp’s dreams of a fairy-tale ending at Anfield.

Liverpool boasted ambitions of securing a historic quadruple in Klopp’s final season in charge, though were ultimately made to settle for lifting the League Cup.

Wasteful finishing from Liverpool’s forward players crippled their Premier League title charge. It was a similar story when exiting the FA Cup to Manchester United, while Atalanta dashed Liverpool’s Europa League hopes.

The Europa League is the only major competition Liverpool competed in and did not win during Klopp’s tenure. A final in Dublin held obvious appeal, though it was not to be.

Atalanta thumped Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield in the first leg of their quarter-final clash. The Reds won 1-0 in the return fixture, though crashed out on aggregate.

Among the key performers who helped Atalanta overcome Liverpool was midfield destroyer, Ederson Silva.

The 24-year-old earned his first cap for Brazil earlier in 2024 and has proven an inspired signing by manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

Liverpool have added Ederson to their shortlist of midfield targets and new boss Arne Slot is considering a midfield swoop.

Wataru Endo exceeded all expectations in the holding midfield position last term, though aged 31, is not the long-term answer.

Ederson to Liverpool clarified amid agreement claims

Recent reports erroneously claimed Liverpool were on the cusp of striking an agreement to bring Ederson to Anfield.

Sources closer to Liverpool debunked those suggestions, though transfer guru Fabrizio Romano did confirm Liverpool like Ederson and have contacted the Brazilian’s camp.

“We heard reports of a bid from Liverpool for Ederson, but what I’m hearing at the moment is that Atalanta have not received anything official,” said Romano.

“They know that there is interest but they absolutely want to keep the player at the club. Why? Because there’s potential for Atalanta to sell Teun Koopmeiners, with Juventus leading the race for the Dutch midfielder.

“They have already advanced on personal terms with Koopmeiners, and the idea of Atalanta is to sell just one player.”

Romano went on to add: “But, it’s also true that Liverpool made contact with the agents of Ederson recently to understand the situation of the player.”

According to two fresh updates, Liverpool ARE ready to act on their interest and put significant money on the table.

Upcoming Liverpool bid close to Atalanta valuation

Firstly, Caught Offside state Liverpool are ‘preparing an offer’ worth somewhere in the €45m-€50m range.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport state that despite Koopmeiners being on course to join Juventus, Atalanta will consider Ederson’s sale too if €50m is bid.

However, Atalanta are likely to put the brakes on any move until after this summer’s Copa America tournament.

The idea there is Ederson may boost his transfer value if starring for Brazil in the competition to be held in the USA.

Nonetheless, Atalanta are expected to reluctantly give the green light to a sale if their target valuation is bid.

