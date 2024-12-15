Liverpool are reportedly willing to pay £50million to land Charles de Ketelaere, who is undergoing a fantastic resurgence at table-topping Serie A side Atalanta.

Liverpool continue to assess forward options despite the fact they are top of both the Premier League and Champions League. Rather than stick with what they’ve got, they seemingly want to extend their gaps in both competitions.

They are being outscored by Chelsea in the league, and by five sides in the elite European competition.

Their 13 goals have been matched by Atalanta, and the Reds want to snatch one of their forwards.

Indeed, Fichajes reports Liverpool are willing to pay €60million (£49.7m/$63m) to land De Ketelaere.

They signed him for a reported €22million (£18.2m/$23.1m) in the summer, but it’s believed his price has risen amid a fantastic season in front of goal and the Reds are preparing to pay it.

De Ketelaere undergoing major resurgence

It is little surprise that De Ketelaere was so cheap when sold by AC Milan, after he failed to score a single goal for them, and assisted just once in 40 games for them.

But that his price has risen is also not a surprise, given he has helped Atalanta to the top of the Serie A table, with three goals and five assists in the league.

The Belgian also has three goals and four assists in six Champions League games, playing a major role in his side’s successes.

But it’s believed he would not be against signing for Liverpool, so the chance of a January signing could occur, for a player who can operate up top, on either wing and as an attacking-midfielder.

Liverpool round-up: Salah on Besiktas radar

With his contract up at the end of the season, many clubs seem to be trying their hand at landing Mohamed Salah, and Besiktas have joined the race, with the club’s president ‘dreaming’ of the transfer.

It is believed that his form is pressuring Liverpool to renew his deal, though.

Another forward on Liverpool’s radar is PSV man Johan Bakayoko, who is worth approximately £50million, and it’s believed the Reds are better placed than Newcastle to pay that sum.

The Reds could lose a couple of big names to La Liga, though, with Trent Alexander-Arnold being pursued by Barcelona as well as Real Madrid, and the latter club also going after Dominik Szoboszlai.

