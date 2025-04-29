Liverpool are looking to the future in the right-back position

Liverpool are ‘preparing to submit’ an offer that could reach €70m for their successor to Trent Alexander-Arnold, and a report has outlined three reasons that offer clues as to whether a deal will go through.

Alexander-Arnold remains on course to join Real Madrid in June, be that when the transfer window opens on June 1 or when his contract expires on June 30. If Real Madrid get their way, an early arrival will unfold so the right-back can feature from day one in their Club World Cup campaign.

But of far more pressing concern back at Liverpool is who will take Alexander-Arnold’s spot when the Reds attempt to defend their title.

Club legend Jamie Carragher has called upon Arne Slot to give Conor Bradley an extended run of starts over the final month of the season to ascertain whether he can fill the void.

But according to El Nacional, Liverpool already have their sights set on Barcelona’s Jules Kounde who if signed, would ensure Bradley remains in position as a high quality back-up.

Kounde, 26, has proven a revelation at right-back after starring at centre-back for previous club Sevilla.

He was named in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 LaLiga teams of the season and looks a shoo-in to book his place in the 2024/25 iteration.

The France international has also taken his game to new heights from an offensive perspective this season, notching four goals and eight assists across all competitions.

His latest goal contribution was a memorable one when rifling home the extra-time winner as Barcelona sank bitter rivals Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday night.

And according to El Nacional, Arne Slot is suitably impressed and the Reds are ‘already preparing to submit offers that could reach 70 million euros.’

However, the report then went on to detail three reasons why Liverpool face an uphill struggle to get a deal over the line…

Jules Kounde to Liverpool latest

Firstly, Barcelona are said to have no interest in selling their starting right-back.

That stance is understandable given the impact Kounde is making from both defensive and offensive standpoints.

One ray of hope regarding Barcelona can often revolve around their perilous financial position. However, the report stressed even if tantalising offers of around €70m are received the club will hold firm and say no.

Furthermore, Kounde himself is happy and settled in Catalonia and has little appetite for a fresh challenge any time soon.

The report summarised the situation by stating: ‘On a personal level, Kounde is happy in Barcelona.

‘He feels valued, has regained his best form under Flick, and has also put behind him the moments of uncertainty he experienced last season, when he played out of his natural position.

‘He is now comfortable both on and off the pitch, fully adapted to the city and the club.’

Finally, even if Kounde and/or Barcelona perform a U-turn, Liverpool aren’t the only game in town.

El Nacional noted Arsenal are also hovering and of the Premier League pair it’s the Gunners whose interest was termed ‘particularly strong.’

That’s not to say Liverpool won’t present Barcelona with an offer, though the chances of any such bid being accepted look rather low for the time being.

Jules Koundé late in extra time!!! 🔵🔴 That may well be the goal that wins the Copa del Rey for Barcelona! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qU4GenGaur — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 26, 2025

Latest Liverpool news – Exodus greenlit / Isak latest / Mac Allister price

🟢 Liverpool greenlight monumental squad overhaul with TEN exits

⭐️ Liverpool ‘preparing significant outlay’ for Alexander Isak, with ‘high-risk’ Plan B named

💰 Liverpool tell Real Madrid how much to pay for Alexis Mac Allister