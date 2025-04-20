An Aston Villa ace has shot to ‘the top of Liverpool’s transfer list’ and the Reds are preparing a ‘serious offer’ for his services, according to a report.

Big changes are on the horizon at Anfield this summer, with the Reds gearing up for a series of high profile exits and arrivals.

Movement is fully expected in the forward line with Darwin Nunez almost certain to leave, according to Fabrizio Romano. Joining Nunez in taking flight could be Luis Diaz who has a “strong possibility” to depart.

New attacking options could therefore be a must and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike is emerging as a concrete striker target. Regarding the positions in and around the new frontman, a fresh update from Empire of the Kop has pointed in the direction of Villa Park.

They claim Liverpool are smitten with Aston Villa’s ultra-impressive Morgan Rogers. The 22-year-old has bagged 27 goal contributions (14 goals, 13 assists) this season and risen to ‘the top of Liverpool’s transfer list.’

As such, and with Liverpool having cash to splash having signed just one outfield player over the last three windows, the Reds are said to be ‘preparing a serious offer.’

How much Liverpool are willing to bid and how much it would take to get the green light from Aston Villa was not hinted at in the piece.

In any case, what is clear is Rogers won’t be moving for anything close to the bargain fee Villa paid Middlesbrough 18 months ago. In what’s now viewed as a transfer masterstroke, Villa signed Rogers for just £8m (rising to £15m with add-ons).

Reports in Spain – albeit not particularly reliable ones – have suggested Villa now value Rogers around the £70m mark.

Why Liverpool want Morgan Rogers – and who his signing will affect

Empire of the Kop added: ‘he’s seen as a talent who’s ready to prove himself on an even bigger stage, with LFC chiefs understood to have been captivated by his pace, dribbling and ability to create chances for teammates.’

Rogers’ positional versatility has allowed him to operate in a wide variety of roles for Unai Emery this term. He’s featured on both wings, though it’s the position behind the striker in which he’s proven most effective.

As such, Rogers would be viewed by Liverpool as heavyweight competition for Dominik Szoboszlai in the attacking midfield/No 10 role.

However, one player Rogers’ potential signing could be bad news for is Harvey Elliott. The attacker has struggled to convince Arne Slot he’s worthy of regular minutes this season despite a series of bright cameos when called upon off the bench.

With Salah penning a two-year extension, Elliott isn’t likely to see an increase in minutes on the right wing any time soon.

His other position is behind the striker, but if Rogers joins Szoboszlai at Anfield, Elliott won’t see an up-tick in minutes in that role either.

An alternative to Rogers for the No 10 role at Liverpool is RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons…

