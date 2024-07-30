Liverpool could finally rise from their slumber in the final month of the summer window, with Fabrizio Romano detailing the three signings they aim to make in August.

Much to their fans’ dismay, Liverpool are the only Premier League club yet to sign a single player this window. The Reds do have cash to splash, though the consensus around Anfield is that their relatively young squad that’s brimming with talent and potential only requires the odd tweak and not wholesale changes.

As such, Liverpool have thus far been reluctant to fritter away their funds on luxury signings that the club’s hierarchy don’t believe are entirely necessary.

Nonetheless, new boss Arne Slot could yet be handed three late additions to his squad in the final month of the window.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are exploring moves at centre-back, in central midfield and on the wings.

A centre-back signing would be made to offset the loss of Joel Matip to free agency. Sepp van den berg – fresh off the back of an impressive loan spell with Mainz – is an option to fill the void without having to sign a new player.

However, Van den Berg is desperate to play regularly and if it becomes clear he’ll be at the lower end of the centre-back pecking order, he’ll push to leave.

With Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez already in situ, Van den Berg faces an uphill struggle to convince Slot he warrants regular minutes.

READ MORE: The seven most expensive defenders Liverpool have ever signed, with next big deal due

Elsewhere, talk of signing a ball-playing No 6 who better suits Arne Slot’s possession-based style has swirled. The idea there would be to sign a specialist in the role and shove Wataru Endo to the bench.

But arguably the most eye-catching of Liverpool’s potential three-signing blitz comes in the forward line.

Liverpool were heavily linked with bringing Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon back to Merseyside at the end of June. The Magpies were scrambling to offload players and balance the books for PSR purposes at the time.

A move for the 23-year-old England international did not materialise with Newcastle instead meeting their needs by selling Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest (£35m) and Yankuba Minteh to Brighton (£33m).

Nonetheless, Romano has confirmed Liverpool are giving serious consideration to making a renewed push for Gordon.

Anthony Gordon wanted in triple coup

“In the final days of June when Newcastle were in trouble with Financial Fair Play, Newcastle were approached by Liverpool for Anthony Gordon,” said Romano on his YouTube channel.

“There was an exchange and the player was keen on the move – this is important to say. At that time Gordon gave the green light over a potential move to Liverpool.

“But Newcastle decided not to accept the proposals and it was just an exchange, just conversations and not a formal bid.

“Liverpool wanted to make a [bid], but it was not going to be what Newcastle expected [to receive] for Anthony Gordon, so the deal didn’t advance at that point.

“What I wanted to tell you now is that the interest of Liverpool in Gordon remains a strong interest, remains a concrete interest.

“He remains a player they really rate internally, they really like, so Gordon remains high on Liverpool’s list.

“Then we know that for the summer they are looking at midfield and they are looking at the centre-back position also.

“So there are other things for Liverpool to do in this window, they are considering to do these things.”

Liverpool chiefs convinced Gordon would dazzle at Anfield

Romano went on to conclude: “What’s important to say is that if Liverpool decide to [make a signing] on the offensive positions, Anthony Gordon remains a player they really rate, they really like.

“And so internally they are discussing about the situation of Gordon because they keep believing he could be a fantastic player for the future of Liverpool.

“But again the problem could be in valuation with Newcastle because he’s a really important player for Newcastle and they have no intention of [selling] for a ‘normal price.’

“It has to be a big price for him in order for Newcastle to give the potential green light.”

Reports back in June claimed Newcastle value Gordon in the £70m-£80m range.

DON’T MISS: Slot style blamed as Liverpool tipped to lose ‘astonishing’ star in damaging transfer