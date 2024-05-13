Liverpool primed for £85m capture of Prem winger Slot loves, as ‘contacts activated’ before crucial period

Liverpool are apparently set to pay £85million for Mohammed Kudus, who Arne Slot is a big fan of

Liverpool are reportedly ‘set to trigger’ the £85million release clause of West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus, as they have ‘activated contacts’ to help complete the deal for a winger that new boss Arne Slot loves.

Slot’s arrival at Liverpool following the departure of beloved boss Jurgen Klopp is set to shake things up. Moves are expected in both directions at Anfield this summer.

In terms of inbounds, Slot will obviously have his own idea on the players he wants to sign.

It’s been suggested that Lutsharel Geertruida and Mats Wieffer – both currently playing under the Dutchman at Feyenoord – could follow him to England.

Geertruida has eight goals and five assists in all competitions from right-back this season, while midfield man Wieffer has five goals and three assists, so the pair’s form could well carry over to Liverpool.

But the new Reds boss is apparently looking at a former Eredivisie star currently plying his trade in England to boost his new side.

Indeed, according to Ghanaian journalist Ibrahim Sannie Daara, the Reds are preparing to land West Ham winger Kudus, formerly of Ajax.

The Ghanaian has been one of the Hammers’ very best assets this term, bagging seven goals and six assists in the league, as well as a further five goals in the Europa League.

Liverpool readying £85m Kudus swoop

The journalist states Liverpool are ‘set to trigger’ the £85million release clause that Kudus apparently has in his contract.

It’s said the Reds have ‘activated contacts’ to help get the deal sorted before moving onto personal terms with the winger.

Slot is reported to be a ‘huge fan’ of Kudus, having been able to watch him up close at times when he was playing for Ajax.

The signing of the West Ham forward would bolster a front line at Liverpool which could soon be without Mohamed Salah.

He was the subject of heavy interest from the Saudi Pro League last summer, and a myriad of reports suggest the push for his signing will continue a year on.

Salah is one of a number of Liverpool players who might look to leave given Klopp is departing the club.

Roadblock regarding Kudus clause

However, whether or not Kudus’ £85million clause is currently active has been questioned by multiple sources.

One cites fellow West Ham star Lucas Paqueta’s clause, which is set to become active this summer after he signed in 2022, and the norm is for clauses to become active in a player’s third window at the club.

As such, Kudus’ would not come into play until 2025, given he signed last summer.

That does not necessarily mean Liverpool won’t go after him this summer, but they won’t definitely ensure West Ham have to sell, that will depend on the value of their approach.

