Liverpool are advancing towards a double deal for two of Bournemouth’s brightest stars, while there’s also good news on the horizon regarding Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool look unlikely to caught this season and look nailed on to win the Premier League title this season, though their squad could look unrecognisable next term. The Reds’ only outfield signing last summer was the rarely-used Federico Chiesa. Martin Zubimendi was courted, though once he chose to remain with Real Sociedad, Liverpool elected not to sign an alternative.

The end result saw Slot working with virtually the same squad Jurgen Klopp left. Nevertheless, the Dutchman has worked wonders in his first season, with the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo in particular improving immeasurably.

But after three windows of relative inaction, Liverpool are finally ready to splash the cash.

A replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold is required if and when he leaves for Real Madrid. A new centre-back is wanted, as is a left-back amid Andy Robertson’s dramatic decline.

An addition will also be considered in central midfield, while a new winger and striker are on the agenda. Darwin Nunez is expected to leave, while Luis Diaz has ‘concrete opportunities’ to leave, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Today’s update centres on the defence, with Liverpool turning to Bournemouth to tick two boxes at the back.

TEAMtalk revealed all the way back in September the Reds were zeroing in on Milos Kerkez as Robertson’s eventual heir.

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has consistently reported the Hungarian is Liverpool’s top choice and we understand Kerkez now feels the time is right to take the next step in his career.

Bournemouth have slapped a £45m asking price on Kerkez which won’t prove prohibitive for Liverpool.

And if Kerkez does make the leap to Anfield, he could quickly be joined by a very familiar face indeed…

Liverpool advancing Kerkez and Huijsen deals

Cherries centre-back Dean Huijsen is a man in demand, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid all taking a close look at the new Spain international.

Huijsen has earned rave reviews for his stellar first season in England and according to the Independent, Liverpool and Chelsea ‘have been simultaneously working on a potential deal to bring the 19-year-old in.’

Huijsen has previously admitted he’s flattered at Real Madrid’s interest, though the report stressed Los Blancos ‘haven’t worked on any prospective deal as much as their two English rivals.’

What’s more, TEAMtalk has been informed Liverpool view Huijsen in such high regard that they believe he can succeed Van Dijk as their leader at the back when the time comes.

Of course, Liverpool hope their skipper will extend his contract first, though the club always have one eye on the future and are intent on signing a new centre-half even if Van Dijk does re-sign.

Regarding cost, Huijsen can be plucked out of Bournemouth by way of a £50m release clause. Signing both he and Kerkez in a double deal would cost Liverpool £95m.

Latest Liverpool news – Salah to re-sign / Van Dijk vs Owen

In other news, a second source – this time FootMercato – has strongly suggested Mohamed Salah is about to sign a new contract with Liverpool.

A two-year extension is set to be penned, with Salah about to get ‘what he’s wanted for months.’

Elsewhere, Virgil van Dijk turned the spotlight on interviewer Michael Owen when discussing Liverpool’s season.

The Reds took a step closer to lifting the Premier League title after beating Everton on Wednesday night. Yet according to Owen, Liverpool’s season isn’t all that special given the EPL is the only trophy they can win.

After that theory was put to the captain, Van Dijk responded: “So you’re suggesting the season is not going to be special any more?”

Owen said: “It will be, absolutely, it will be special, but I thought it could’ve been building into something very special.”

Van Dijk replied: “Well, I think we have to change that narrative a little bit.

“We’re fighting for the biggest prize of the season, we worked so hard for it, 20 teams are working so hard to be on top of the Premier League.

‘We have eight games to go, we know what’s at stake, we have to go for it, we have to fight, we have to enjoy the whole ride and then let’s see. Like I said, it’s still looking very special in my eyes.

“I think what you said, at the start of the season, I think no one expected us to even try to fight on all four fronts, obviously we’re at the stage now where we’re still fighting for the biggest, and that’s the reality. It’s still a possibility that this season will be very, very special.”