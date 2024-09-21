Liverpool ‘progressing’ with major deal despite ‘frustration’ with star’s camp

Liverpool are ‘progressing’ in contract talks with Luis Diaz despite ‘frustration’ with the actions of the player’s camp over the summer, according to a report.

Diaz, 27, has started the new campaign in fantastic fashion for Liverpool. The Colombia ace has netted three goals and provided one assist across his first four Premier League matches.

Diaz remains on the contract and terms he agreed upon joining Liverpool from FC Porto back in 2022.

But according to a fresh update from journalist Graeme Bailey, work is now underway to extend Diaz’s stay.

The process of tying Diaz down to fresh terms is reportedly already underway and the negotiations are understood to be ‘progressing’. All being well, Liverpool hope to finalise an agreement before the end of 2024.

Diaz continued to be linked with a move to LaLiga giant Barcelona over the summer, something his camp did little to distance the player from.

Per Bailey, Liverpool ‘were a little frustrated with Diaz’s entourage’ for actively encouraging the Barcelona speculation. However, the club’s frustration did not spill over to Diaz himself and they are happy with how he is performing under new boss Arne Slot.

As such, his reward is set to be a new and improved contract that extends his stay and raises his pay.

Barcelona speculation not helped by Diaz’s own father

Diaz’s own father has previously gone on record to state Luis’ dream is to one day sign with Barcelona.

“It is true that Luis is a loyal Barcelona fan and it would be his dream to go there,” said the Liverpool winger’s father in late-2023.

“So far I would like to thank Porto and Liverpool for the way they welcomed him and received him.

“Luis is a player who finds it easy to win over because of the way he is, because of his humility, his work, his dedication, he is a very disciplined player, thank God.

“There would be no problem if Luis came to Barcelona because it is a top team and one of the best in the world.”

But with Barcelona still under a financial cloud, no serious attempt to sign the Colombian made and Liverpool now opening talks over a new deal, Diaz’s future looks set to remain on Merseyside for the long haul.

Slot on Zubimendi / Wirtz in 2025

In other news, Slot has responded to fresh speculation Liverpool could reignite a move for Martin Zubimendi.

Paul Merson explained why Liverpool should pick Darwin Nunez ahead of Diogo Jota for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth. Slot did select the Uruguayan to start in place of Jota for the tie.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been named along with Manchester City as being interested in signing Florian Wirtz in 2025.

The Bayer Leverkusen attacker looks tailor-made for the advanced midfield role currently held by Dominik Szoboszlai in Slot’s system. Slot recently stated Szoboszlai must up his output in terms of goals and assists.

Slot said: “I think something that we have to work on with him is that he’s also even more involved in scoring goals and creating chances for us.

“Last season he scored three [in the league] if I remember correctly and for an attacking midfielder at Liverpool his numbers need to go up.”

Luis Diaz surprisingly underpaid

Diaz pockets just £55,000-a-week through his current contract and can expect a handy pay rise if and when he signs fresh terms.

In footballing terms at least, £55,000-a-week is a modest salary for a player of Diaz’s calibre, influence and impact at Anfield.

Of even more pressing concern to Liverpool from a contracts standpoint are the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

The trio are all out of contract next summer and the full details in every Liverpool player’s contract can be found below.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Liverpool first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…